‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood, 21, Flaunts Perfectly Toned Derriere In Brazilian Undies

Lexi Wood has a killer body and she isn’t afraid to share it with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the model took to the popular social media platform to post a racy snapshot in which she flaunted her incredibly toned curves while wearing a pair of Brazilian undies that Victoria’s Secret had to share on its own Instagram page.

In the photo in question, the former Playboy model leaned against a white wall as she rocked the teal-colored pair of Victoria’s Secret undies, which featured sparkly silver side straps that Wood wore high on her frame, helping contrast her full, wide hips with her incredibly taut abs and slender waist. The 21-year-old model teamed her underwear with a simple white tank top that she rolled up on her stomach, leaving her chiseled torso on display. The tank featured a low-cut neckline that also helped enhance her cleavage.

The Canadian beauty posed with one leg up as her foot rested on the opposite shin in a way that contracted her leg muscles and showed off her perfectly toned derriere and thigh.

Wood wore her dark blonde hair pulled back in a tight high ponytail, allowing the focus of the photo to remain on her face. She also wore a brown smokey eye that made her green-blue eyes stand out, while rocking a cherry-colored lipstick that added volume to her lips.

The post, which Wood shared with her 574,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 41,600 likes and over 420 comments in a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to offer their thoughts about the photo, while praising her beauty and incredible physique.

“[Y]ou are my queen,” one user wrote.

“Wow you really did THAT and THAT,” another one chimed in, adding a couple of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Those VS bottoms are so cute!!” another fan offered.

According to a 2018 report by The Sun, Wood moved from Canada to Paris when she was 16 to pursue a career in modeling. Since then, she has appeared in Playboy, Vogue Japan and Galore Magazine, in addition to her work with Victoria’s Secret. Wood also made headlines last year after she was spotted kissing Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of soccer star David Beckham and singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, as the report further pointed out.

Fans who wish to see more of Wood should follow her Instagram.