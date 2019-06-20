Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants More Instagram Followers Than Kate & William, Hires Expert To Help

Meghan Markle is apparently competitive about Instagram followers — and she reportedly wants to have more than Kate Middleton and Prince William. In fact, she wants more followers so badly, that she has hired a social media expert to help her do just that.

At least, that is what TV personality Lizzie Cundy claims. Cundy told Australia’s The Morning Show that Meghan was “unhappy” that the account she shares with Harry does not have as many followers as Kate and William. As of this writing, Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account, @sussexroyal, has 8.7 million followers, while Kate and William’s account, @kensingtonroyal, has 9.3 million.

“Let me tell you, the rift is getting so bad that apparently, Meghan has called in a sort of social media expert,” Cundy said, per The Sun.

“This is because Meghan is quite unhappy that Kate and Will have more followers than she and Harry. It is getting mad because Meghan and Harry are 700,000 followers down,” she added.

“But there is this rivalry and some people are not very happy with Meghan at the moment, including Prince Philip,” she said, pointing out that there have been reports claiming that he told Harry that one “should be seen with an actress but not marry one.”

“So, it is getting a little frosty around that dinner table,” Cundy said.

Royal correspondent Camilla Tomliney said the tension between the two couples is causing conflict because Kate and William do not want to be overshadowed, The Daily Mail reported. In May, Kate and William posted pictures of their children at Kate’s new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show after Meghan and Harry celebrated their anniversary by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from their marriage on the same day.

Tomliney said the two events seemed to clash because news outlets would want to cover the photos from both accounts. She said that she thought the couples would encounter similar problems in the future.

She went on to explain the conflict between the two by pointing out that Kate and William are a future queen and king who want to “remain relevant” and do not want to be eclipsed. Meghan and Harry, who are younger, but further down the royal line, simply do not want to be sidelined.

Rumors of a rift between the two couples have never really simmered since Meghan and Harry married, and recent news that Meghan and Harry are leaving the Royal Foundation does not help.