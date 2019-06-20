Kendall Jenner Goes Jaw-Droppingly Leggy In Tiny Electric Neons

Kendall Jenner’s long legs are now world-famous. The supermodel is known for having some of the longest pins in Hollywood – photos of Kendall taken earlier today are proving why.

On June 20, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the 23-year-old in New York City. Kendall was showing off her impossibly long stems in a tiny mini skirt. The stylish number was sending out electric vibes from its greens and blues – a matching oversized shirt in slinky greens ensured the star was fully coordinating. While Kendall hadn’t opted to flash her chest and her shirt came unusually covered-up, the skirt was more than making up for it. Kendall’s Manhattan outing likewise came with clear perspex heels, simple jewelry, and the model’s trademark dark locks swept back.

Kendall looked a touch rushed as she was photographed leaving a building. She didn’t appear to make eye contact with the camera. Despite not sending the paparazzi her smile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did send out her world-renowned beauty.

Street appearances from Kendall have been busy of late. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr reported Kendall hitting the streets of NYC with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat. The 21-year-old model and actor was photographed smiling with Kendall as he fixated his gaze on her.

While Kendall’s carefree outing with Sabbat has been a headline maker, her social media posts have proven just as much of a talking point of late. A recent Instagram post of Kendall with a Coca-Cola beverage has prompted accusations that the model was in some way endorsing the soda. Kendall famously fronted Pepsi in a pulled ad in 2017 – the controversial promotion caused worldwide outrage.

As The Daily Mail reports, Coca-Cola has confirmed that Kendall is not acting as a spokesperson for the brand. Her Instagram post was followed by a high-profile bodega appearance where she was photographed holding a Coca-Cola can in her hand. While many users on social media probed the model regarding her purchase, the can quite simply appeared to be an ad-hoc purchase as Kendall stopped for refreshments.

Regardless of any controversies in her life, Kendall will always make headlines on account of her supermodel frame. The model is now the highest-paid in the world. Her lucrative contracts currently include being the face of Calvin Klein, Adidas, Proactiv, and Tiffany & Co.

Kendall has 112 million Instagram followers. Her tiny bikini snaps can easily rake in millions of likes. Likewise her naked or near-nude selfies. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.