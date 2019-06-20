Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Skintight Dress In Adorable New Snap With Puppy Colombo

Emily Ratajkowski’s puppy is no longer a tiny ball of fur, but he’s still little (and spoiled!) enough to be carried by his mommy.

The model took a break from her usual bikini snaps on Instagram to share a super adorable picture with her pet dog, Colombo, and her fans are absolutely loving it. In fact, this was no iPhone-shot candid photo — Emrata and her four-legged pal actually posed for a real photo shoot, while photographer Leeor Wild held the camera and took some very professional-looking pictures of the duo.

The 28-year-old’s sleeveless, skintight orange dress even matched the orange background, as well as Colombo’s little orange patches across his dark raven fur. She gazed directly at the camera while cradling the pup in her arms, despite the fact he is growing so rapidly she will soon not be able to carry him anymore. She donned very little makeup, keeping it natural-looking, including some mascara and a light peach-colored gloss on her famously pouty lips, and wore her long brunette locks down in her usual straight style with a center part.

The new photo became such an instant success that it racked up nearly 250,000 likes and over 700 comments in just an hour, with many of her 23.2 million Instagram followers rushing to the comments section to tell her how adorable she and her pup looked.

“This color palette with his fur,” one online user wrote, alongside a mind-blown emoji, while another one pointed out, “Soon he’ll be to big to hold like that!!!”

One fan even joked, “Any chance this dog can walk on its own four legs?” which is actually not far from the truth, considering baby Colombini is often spotted cuddling up to his human mom (and dad — Emily’s husband, Sebastian Bear McClard).

The Gone Girl actress even took to her Instagram stories to express her frustration at the fact her puppy is growing so fast, posting a photo of herself struggling to carry her bag, Colombo, and his leash in her arms alongside the caption, “help he won’t stop growing.”

Loading...

Emily is currently in New York City, as her new collaboration with fashion brand Nasty Gal has just been revealed. As per Refinery29, the new line features a series of cool summer pieces, from slip-on dresses to oversize t-shirts and suits.

“I really love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal. I think it’s a really cool concept. I think it’s awesome that so many words that used to be deprecating towards women are now being reclaimed,” she said.