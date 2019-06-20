‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Busts Out Of Tiny Black Swimsuit & Instagram Can’t Deal

Another day, another incredibly sexy look for model Rachel Bush.

The Maxim bombshell regularly posts bikini photos for her army of fans and she never shies away from rocking a thong or some sort of sexy ensemble. While Rachel is popular in her own right, she is also well-known for being the wife of NFL star Jordan Poyer. During the football offseason, the couple has been traveling around the world and hitting up a number of tropical spots along the way.

In the most recent photo shared with her army of fans, Bush leaves little to the imagination in the NSFW shot. In the photo, Bush poses in the clear blue ocean water in Turks and Caicos. The brunette beauty has her backside facing the camera while showing off her toned and tanned booty and sculpted legs to the camera in a tiny pair of black thong bikini bottoms. Bush looks over her should in the shot, shielding the sun from her eyes and rocking a smile for the camera.

The mother-of-one’s bikini top barely covers her chest and she pops out of the tiny little suit. The gorgeous model completes her sexy look with her hair in a top knot and a killer tan. Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned the bombshell rave reviews with over 32,000 likes, in addition to 240-plus comments.

Some of Bush’s followers took to the post to let her know that they’re jealous of her tropical getaway, while countless others gushed over her incredibly sexy body.

“Convinced @rachelbush is as close to perfection as one can be…,” one follower wrote on the post.

“Dont know what’s more beautiful… You, the water, or the sky,” another user shared.

“What a beautiful picture top to bottom and everything inbetween. Amazing,” one more user wrote on the post.

Over the past few weeks, Bush has been putting on an incredibly sexy display for fans. As The Inquisitr shared, the 21-year-old sizzled in another sultry photo. In the image, the model stood front and center with a tropical background just behind her. Bush held up a product from the brand Manscaped and urges her followers to use her code for 20 percent off to make a purchase. While clad in a tiny green bikini, the mother-of-one wore a slight smile on her face while holding up the product in her left hand and spilling out of an incredibly small green bikini.

Like her most recent post, this one earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 76,000 likes, in addition to 600-plus comments. Fans can keep their eye out for Rachel’s next post by giving her a follow on Instagram.