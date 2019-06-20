WWE Rumors: Huge Superstar’s Injury Worse Than Thought, Could Be Out The Rest Of The Year

He just really got started, but he's already gone for a while.

In the world of professional wrestling, there is sometimes a bit of karma that comes back to bite those who wrong others. Lars Sullivan’s stint on the main roster has been filled with chaos and controversy, but it has taken yet another turn and not for the better. The beast that has run wild through many of the superstars in WWE recently suffered an injury that may be worse than originally thought, and it could keep him out of action for quite a long time.

Earlier this year, Sullivan was set to make his main roster debut after being moved up from NXT, and he was in line for a huge push. It was rumored that he was going to jump right into a feud with John Cena and possibly face off with the multi-time champ at WrestleMania 35.

The Inquisitr reported that Sullivan suffered an anxiety attack on the night he was set to debut on Monday Night Raw, and it put his status in limbo for months. When he finally did make his main roster debut, more drama started, and this one put his status with the company in jeopardy.

Sullivan had racist and sexist comments from his past resurface, and it brought forth a fine of $100,000 handed down by WWE as The Inquisitr reported. Since that time, he hasn’t done much to speak about, and his injury won’t let him for quite some time either.

Sullivan hasn’t been seen since WWE Super ShowDown when he took on the Lucha House Party in Saudi Arabia. It has been revealed that he suffered a knee injury which could keep him out of action for a bit, but it’s much worse than originally thought.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that the MRI that Sullivan had this week brought some bad news. His knee injury is reportedly bad enough to keep him out of the ring anywhere from six to nine months.

If that timetable holds true, Sullivan wouldn’t be able to return to WWE action until December at the earliest or possibly for the start of the road to WrestleMania 36. Sullivan was scheduled to face Matt Hardy this past week on SmackDown Live, but those plans had to change.

During his time in NXT, Lars Sullivan ran through the majority of the competition who stood in the ring with him. After his time was up on the yellow brand, his existence has been plagued and his time on the main roster has been absolutely cursed. WWE has yet to actually announce the injury or its severity, but things aren’t looking good for him.