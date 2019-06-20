Taylor Swift Reportedly Invited To Katy Perry’s Wedding After Longtime Feud Ends

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are seriously burying the hatchet. After a long-running alleged feud between the singers dating back to 2014, Swift and Perry have made it clear that they’re close friends now. They are so close, in fact, that Perry has reportedly extended an invitation to Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to her upcoming wedding with Orlando Bloom. A source told Radar Online that the two women are excited to have one another in their lives.

The source revealed that Perry, 34, invited Swift, 29, to her wedding with only one condition — Swift can’t wear white — which is a reasonable rule for any bride to have.

Moreover, the end of the feud reportedly means a collaboration between the singers is already in the works.

“They are so much alike and they know how lucrative their friendship can be,” the source said. “Neither one of them really have anyone who can relate to them, and Katy is really giddy about this!”

Perry and Swift’s feud began five years ago, when Swift accused Perry of stealing one of her dancers. Then, Perry began dating Swift’s ex, John Mayer. Swift released her single “Bad Blood” in 2014, which she revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone was about another artist, Cosmopolitan reported. Although she never confirmed the tune to be about Perry, fans were convinced they figured it out.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Swift said in the interview before explaining that the artist tried to “sabotage” her tour.

RO’s source revealed that the singers can only laugh now about all the drama.

Loading...

“They are both with other men now and they’re not going to let all of that continue to come in between them. They laugh about it now because of how immature they both were,” the source added.

Perry recently made a cameo in Swift’s music video for her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” in which the women dressed as a cheeseburger and french fries, respectively. The video sparked headlines about the two singers’ reunion. In a recent interview with BBC1 Radio, Swift explained that the reconciliation all began a year ago when Perry sent the “ME!” singer an actual olive branch and a note at the beginning of her “Reputation” tour. Then, they saw each other at a party, and everything clicked.

“It was just very clear to both of us that everything was different,” Swift said, per Entertainment Tonight. “That we had grown up.”