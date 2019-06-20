Bikini Model Kristen Strout Busts Out Of Ripped Shirt & Daisy Dukes On Quad Bike

Kristen Strout knows how to pack a punch. The Tennessee-based bombshell is known for her country vibes and all-American spirit. Her June 20 Instagram update is channeling both.

Earlier today, Kristen updated her account. The outdoor snap sent fans this bronzed beauty posing on a red quad bike. Shot amid trees with peeping sunshine, Kristen sizzled in her super tiny outfit as the model was clad in nothing but Daisy Dukes and a ripped shirt. The frayed white shorts flaunted Strout’s super-toned thighs. Meanwhile, the racy upper sent out Kristen’s signature cleavage and army look. While the cropped top wasn’t camouflaged, dark prints on it weren’t a million miles off fatigues.

With her rock hard abs and tattoos on show, Kristen looked nothing short of sensational. Her love of motor vehicles was definitely manifesting, although she hadn’t mentioned it in her caption. Kristen had, quite simply, referred to the natural setting as being where she is happiest.

Fans have been sending their thoughts.

“Nothing like relaxing in the woods,” one wrote.

“It’s beautiful country around here. I live in Scottsboro, right next to Guntersville. I’d never live anywhere else again. So peaceful and the people are great” was another comment.

Clearly, Kristen’s fans aren’t just out to comment on her killer body.

Kristen comes as a jack of all trades. Her Instagram bio introduces her status as a “bikini” and “car/promo model.” It also points toward her love of cars, body ink, and all-American music. This Instagram star might come with outrageously tiny outfits, but her edge is unique. With frequent cowgirl snaps that are sometimes taken in the hay, Kristen is all about the country life.

Naturally, comments to today’s snap did mention Strout’s curves.

“Probably the hottest girl around,” one fan wrote.

Not all comments, however, came from men. One fan appearing to be female seemed keen to know where Strout had purchased her shorts. Tiny cut-offs are a staple for Kristen. While her lingerie snaps are legendary, her clothed outfits often send out gingham or plaid shirts paired with itty-bitty shorts. Given the fit physique underneath them, it isn’t surprising that Kristen chooses revealing ensembles.

Today's sexy snap had racked up over 1,900 likes within just 40 minutes of going live. Evidently, Strout is popular today. That said, this sensation is popular overall. Kristen has 813,000 Instagram followers. Her account appears to be followed by users who dig both the model herself and her traditional American spirit.