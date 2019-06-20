A Piece Of Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ History Hits The Auction Block

A piece of Olivia Newton-John’s Grease history has hit the auction block, reported Reuters. The iconic black leather jacket and pants the singer dons during the end-of-movie meeting between characters Sandy and Danny, is up for sale.

The singer and songwriter is putting the iconic items up for auction herself, reported the news outlet, as a way to raise money for her cancer treatment center in Australia.

Julien’s Auctions reported that the outfit Newton-John wore in the 1978 movie musical as Sandy Olson is one of 200 items that Newton-John is selling in November. The black off-the-shoulder top and skintight pants are being sold as separate items, and Reuters reported they could fetch upwards of $200,000.

Newton-John is also selling her original script from the film and the pink gown she wore to the Grease premiere in Los Angeles, as well as a custom Pink Ladies jacket given to her by the film’s cast and crew. The auction will take place on November 1 of this year, per the auction house’s official website.

Grease remains one of the most popular movie musicals in history. It cemented Newton-John’s and co-star John Travolta’s place in movie musical history through their performances in the film and their hit songs “You’re The One That I Want,” “Sandy,” “Summer Nights” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Vanity Fair reported that, thus far, Grease has grossed over $400 million internationally since its 1978 debut.

Several other iconic items from Newton-John’s music and movie career are also for sale, including her custom-made cream thigh-high suede western boots and a pair of Missoni colorful knit harem pants worn by Newton-John while singing the title song of the film, Xanadu.

Julien’s Auctions also revealed on its website that two of the singer’s “Physical” wardrobe pieces are up for bids as well, including a white-ribbed, velvet and gold lamé long top, a pair of short-shorts and a silk satin bodice worn on the cover of the 1982 “Physical” tour book.

Interested in bidding on these iconic items? Taking a chance on the items is open to the public, but there are several steps you have to take before getting your hands on the movie memorabilia. You can place a bid online in real time at JuliensLive.com, by phone, in person or by entering an absentee bid.

The singer opened the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia. The facility is a comprehensive cancer research center, where efforts focus on treating and eradicating the disease through clinical trials.

The singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction, as well as alternative treatments such as herbal formulas and meditation to beat the disease.