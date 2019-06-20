Kyle Richards Thinks That Chrissy Teigen Should Replace Lisa Vanderpump On ‘RHOBH’

If it were up to Kyle Richards to pick Lisa Vanderpump’s replacement on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she would most likely already have someone in mind.

Over the past week, the reality star has been supporting her niece Paris Hilton, who is promoting her partnership with The Glam App. Yesterday, the mother of four spoke with Us Weekly about her hit show, and she told the publication that she has a “dream” replacement in mind for the outspoken Lisa Vanderpump. In the interview, Richards told the outlet that she has “fantasized” and “talked” about potential replacements before dishing on her dream castmate.

“People always ask. I would say Chrissy Teigen, but I know she won’t do it, so I gotta think of somebody else now, because I know she’s never going to do it.”

Additionally, Kyle was asked what it would be like losing longtime friend and cast mate Vanderpump, who has been with the series from the very start. The 50-year-old shared that the cast has already filmed 21 episodes without the restaurateur, following the major falling out between Lisa and the girls over the now infamous Puppy Gate Scandal, so Vanderpump’s departure wouldn’t be a huge shock.

“I mean it’s different, but you know, the show is doing well. So, you know it’s exciting,” she dished. “And there’s a lot going on with all the women. I miss her as a cast member, and a friend, but the show is doing well.”

Richards also said she is hopeful that she and Lisa can rekindle their relationship down the road, and that she is confident it will be “ok.” But her idea of Teigen joining the cast may not be as far-fetched as she thinks. As fans know, Chrissy is a regular watcher of many Bravo shows, including Below Deck Med as well as the RHOBH. The model regularly takes to Twitter to share her thoughts on the shows, as well as opening up about them in interviews.

Earlier this week on Twitter, the model spoke about Below Deck‘s controversial Chef, Mila Kolomeitseva, who has been the subject of plenty of drama due to her poor cooking and her views on same sex relationships — saying she is not supportive of them. This has caused backlash from a lot of viewers, including Chrissy.

“Wowwwww I was hesitant to talk s–t about the chef’s cooking on Below Deck because I didn’t wanna be a jerkhole but then it got to the end and turns out she is also a terrible person,” she wrote on Twitter.

So far, it does not appear as though Chrissy has responded to Richards’ comments about her joining the show, but for the sake of eager fans, hopefully she will address it soon.