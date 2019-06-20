Blake Lively Shows Off Giant Baby Bump In NYC Heat

Blake Lively is known for keeping her personal life private. Together with her husband Ryan Reynolds, the actress mostly steers clear of parading her children in front of the cameras. The Gossip Girl star has been spotted in New York City though, and she wasn’t dressed to hide her pregnancy.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 20, Blake and Ryan were photographed in the Big Apple. Blake’s giant baby bump was very visible. The fashionista had not, however, opted to tone down her style queen ways as she made her way through the streets. The 31-year-old was dressed for the heat in a colorful summer dress in reds and blues. The floral-print number was loose-flowing, but Blake’s third-trimester bump was bulging out. A chic denim jacket and matching hat completed the look. Blake appeared to have made the wise choice to ditch her usual heels and slip into comfortable sneakers.

Blake was joined by a casual-looking Ryan and the couple’s two daughters James and Inez. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the Deadpool star pushing a stroller. Clearly, Ryan was being a gentleman and doing the heavy work. Much like his wife, the 42-year-old was wearing sneakers. While Ryan’s footwear came from affordable sportswear brand Adidas, his wife’s had upped the ante on the style front. Blake was walking the streets in Gucci sneakers.

Fans went nuts last month when Lively announced that she was expecting her third child. The actress had waited quite some time to go public. Quite simply, she chose to debut her bump at a red carpet event.

While this actress doesn’t showcase her family life on social media, she will send out her motherhood approach in interviews. In 2017, Blake spoke to People about parenting in general.

“I think it’s hard to slap labels on any parents because it’s just so tricky. It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the heck you’re doing. You think, ‘Ooh, should I be more strict, or should I be more I don’t know, emotional?’ Or whatever it is. If anybody knows how to be a parent, I feel like grandparents really know how to be parents. But parents, you just figure it out as you go. So, I wouldn’t put a label on it.”

Blake seemed very much in her element during her recent outing. New York City is heating up, and celebrities are going summery. Just yesterday, Kendall Jenner was spotted looking equally summery in a tiny, leopard-print dress. Blake’s baby arrival will likely make global headlines.