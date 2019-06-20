German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Rocks The Tiniest Black String Bikini & Instagram Is Drooling

Once again, Pia Muehlenbeck is proving why she has such a massive following on Instagram.

As fans of the German-born model know, Muehlenbeck boasts an impressive following of over 2 million fans on the platform, and with each photo and video she posts for her loyal fans, she sends temperatures soaring. In the most recent video posted for her legions of followers, the brunette beauty looks absolutely stunning in one of the smallest bikinis that has ever been worn.

In the short video post shared to her IGTV, Pia stands in her bathroom and gives fans a demo of how she applies tanning lotion to her body on a weekly basis. The clip is set to music, starting out with the model standing in her bathroom and lathering herself up with the tanning lotion. Pia leaves little to the imagination in a skimpy black bikini that features stringed sides and a strapless top. The 27-year-old’s body is on full display, with her toned abs and legs at the center of the video.

As she is applying the lotion all over her body, Pia dances around and nearly spills out of the minuscule bikini top. The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and straight, and completes her look with some very subtle makeup. Since the video went live on her account, it’s already earned rave reviews, with over 42,000 likes and 700 comments.

Many followers commented on the post to thank Pia for the self-tanning tutorial, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her stunning body. A few other fans simply commented on the post with emoji rather than words.

“How do i get abs like thisssss,” one follower asked.

“Such a babe! Super cute with the two of you,” another fan chimed in.

“Wow wow wow beautiful babe,” one more wrote, alongside a series of heart emoji.

Loading...

Pia is definitely no stranger to showing off her body to fans in a number of sexy outfits. As The Inquisitr shared a few months ago, the Instagram model showed off her body in an all-white look. In the snapshot, Pia is in full vacation mode as she stands in front of a pool and holds an icy orange drink in her hand. The 27-year-old’s enviable bikini body is fully on display, as she rocks a sexy white swimsuit. On top, Muehlenbeck dons a little white bikini top that ties in the middle, causing her to nearly spill out of it; and on bottom, the stunner rocks a hot, stringed look.

Slay all day, Pia!