Broadway Fans Stunned As Groundbreaking Musical ‘The Prom’ Announces Final Show

Fans of the groundbreaking Broadway musical The Prom were stunned to learn that the final shows of its run have been announced. The musical has been in performances at the Longacre Theater for less than one year.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the musical, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards, has performed 23 preview and 310 regular performances thus far.

The play tells the story of four underemployed New York actors who try to get some publicity by promoting the acceptance of a young woman who wants to take her girlfriend to their high school prom in rural Indiana.

Entertainment Weekly reported that show producers released a statement regarding the show’s closure.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to bring this original musical comedy, full of heart and humor, to Broadway with this dream cast and creative team,” said producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, and Jack Lane. “Since the earliest days in the journey of The Prom, we have known this story was something special. We are beyond thrilled that our story will continue beyond Broadway with not only a national tour, but a film, a novel, and in schools and theatres all over the world.”

Viking Books will publish a young adult novelization of the musical that will reportedly be a proper reflection of the core values of acceptance and inclusion the show honors, according to Broadway World. The site also reported that on June 29, the cast of the musical will perform as part of Youth Pride at Summerstage in Central Park, and one day later, the cast will perform at the closing ceremony of the WorldPride celebration in Times Square.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed how moved producer Ryan Murphy, who recently won a Tony for the revival of the play The Boys in the Band, was when he attended the play and announced during an appearance as the host of a special charity performance of the play benefiting the Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD, and the Trevor Project.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Murphy has plans to adapt the show as a movie event for Netflix and that a national tour is being planned to hit the road in 2021.

Murphy revealed during the announcement, per The Hollywood Reporter, that he “wished this show was around when I was a kid.” Murphy grew up in Indiana like the core characters of the show. He claims he was banned from bringing his own male date to his senior prom.

The Prom is set to take its final Broadway bow on August 11.