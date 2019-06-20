Megan Barton-Hanson Helps Lauren Goodger Contain Busty Bosom After Dinner Date

The handsy public display had many questioning if the duo had become more than just friends.

Megan Barton-Hanson demonstrated just how much of a hands-on friend she could be, as Lauren Goodger very nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction after leaving a dinner date at Gatsby’s Drug Store in London where the duo have been hard at work filming Celebs Go Dating.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Goodger joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating after several huge failures in the love department. The TV personality hopes that getting a little assistance in the dating world will help her find that special someone.

Photos obtained and published by The Mirror reveal the former TOWIE star rocking an undersized sequined dress. In several of the photos, Goodger looked to be struggling to contain her curvaceous bosom, as she very nearly popped out of her strapless skin-tight dress.

Fortunately, Goodger was hand-in-hand with her former Love Island star friend, who was more than happy to help Lauren avoid a wardrobe malfunction with paparazzi snapping photos nearby.

Megan turned to face her friend, and the pair used all four of their hands to pull up the low-cut dress, while pushing Goodger’s surgically enhanced bust back inside the dress.

After finishing the adjustments, Barton-Hanson dropped to the ground in a squatting position, before proceeding to grope Goodger’s voluptuous derriere. Lauren flashed a pearly white grin as she held onto the brick wall in front of her, while Megan also stuck out her tongue and pretended to lick Goodger’s curvy backside.

The duo flashed bright smiles in every photo featured by The Mirror, appearing to be really enjoying each other’s company. With Megan known to be bisexual and Lauren’s constant struggles with men, the close interaction has caused some to question if the TV personalities might be interested in being more than just friends.

As Love Island fans know, Megan recently came out as being bisexual. The TV personality insisted the British reality series initially turned her down as a cast member because of her sexuality. However, she was later picked up as a member of the cast in 2018.

While Barton-Hanson did make it through to the final with Wes Nelson, they have been separated since January, as Megan didn’t like the attention he gave to his Dancing On Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Barton-Hanson has also made it clear during multiple interviews that she prefers same-sex relationships, as she feels a “deeper connection” when she’s with a woman. She has also revealed that she tends to find women more attractive and prefers being intimate with them over men.