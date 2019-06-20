Lais Ribeiro Flaunts Endless Cleavage In Itty-Bitty Bra Top In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Lais Ribeiro is back in her native Brazil, where she is rocking some seriously sexy ensembles that are sending her fans into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared not one, but two new posts to her feed that captured her showing off her incredible body in a stunning outfit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

She announced that she had touched down in Brazil and debuted her eye-popping attire in an upload that appeared to be taken from her hotel room in Rio de Janeiro. The model was captured peering down at the camera over her trendy round sunglasses that sat on the end of her nose as she adjusted her pony tail and showed off her insanely toned arms. Her clothing choice in the snap was certainly on trend — a blue-and-red, striped two-piece set from the brand Revolve’s Camila Coelho Collection that left very little to the imagination.

Lais sent temperatures soaring in a sexy bra-top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The piece stayed closed thanks to a tight knot that was tied in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to her chest. The long ties fell in front of her exposed midsection, but still offered her 2.1 million followers a glimpse at her rock hard abs.

Later that evening, the Brazilian bombshell indulged her fans in another look at her ensemble. This time, she uploaded a full-length shot to show off every inch of her flawless physique, as well as a breathtaking look at the view of the beach from the rooftop of the Fasano Hotel. As she posed against the balcony railing, Lais flaunted endless cleavage in her minuscule top. Fans also finally got a look at the lower half of her look, which was a pair of high rise cropped pants that fell perfectly over her long, lean legs. The garment hugged every inch of the babe’s curvy booty and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went absolutely wild for the new duo of snaps to grace her feed. At the time of this writing, the shots have collectively racked up more than 118,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments showering Lais in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Goals,” one fan wrote.

Another said that she looked “utterly stunning.”

Lais is not the only Victoria’s Secret Angel that made her way to Brazil to work with Revolve. Also in the country are Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes whom, according to a post to her Instagram Stories, she reunited with last night.