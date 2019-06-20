American Fitness Model Ana Cheri Puts On Very Busty Display In Plunging Fiery Dress For New Snap

With more than a dozen million followers on Instagram, Ana Cheri has found the perfect platform to share details about herself and engage with her audience while also flaunting her killer body along the way. The American fitness sensation did both of those things late on Wednesday when she took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a series of snapshots in which she rocks a racy dress that gives her fans something to look at as she opens up about her heritage.

In the photo in question, the 33-year-old bombshell is posing for a headshot as she wears a fiery red dress featuring spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that dips well below her chest, putting on a very busty display of her famous curves. The scarlet piece also boasts a fringe at the front that crosses over just below the sternum, creating a playful, flamenco dancer-style vibe.

Cheri completed her sultry look by pairing her red dress with a matching lipstick shade that further adds to the Latino vibe of the shot. In the caption, she explains that she is of Mexican, Native American, and French descent, which explains her tanned complexion, as well as her last name.

Cheri is wearing her brunette tresses in a side part and tied back in a low side bun. In addition to her red lips, she completed her makeup with a little black mascara and eyeliner, while maintaining the focus on the lips. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a delicate dangling necklace. The camera captures her from above, which further accentuates her cleavage.

The post, which Cheri shared with her whopping 12.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 307,000 likes and over 3,700 comments in under half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness guru flocked to the comments section to gush over her beauty and share their admiration for Cheri.

Loading...

“Omg!! My kind of spicy,” one user wrote, following the comment with a series of chili emoji.

“Red is definitely one of your best colors…just saying,” another fan offered, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

Cheri’s incredible Instagram presence and following have made her a millionaire, as The Richest has noted. In addition to being an influencer and model who has been featured in Muscle and Fitness, Cheri is also an entrepreneur and owner of a California gym called Be More Athletic.