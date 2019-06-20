Emily Ratajkowski Sends Instagram A Bathrobe Snap, Fan Spots Hilarious Celebrity Lookalike

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram update is all about herself – the supermodel is celebrating her collaboration with online retailer Nasty Girl. The 28-year-old’s June 20 snap sent her fans a backstage peek of the whole affair, but fans aren’t just paying attention to Emily and her bathrobe outfit.

The picture shows EmRata getting glammed up. The brunette had been shot from the front in nothing but a white bathrobe and hints of a top underneath. In the photo, Emily is holding her phone and a beverage as she looks into the camera. The model isn’t alone in the snap, though. A female makeup artist is holding a brush to Emily’s face. Behind her, a male hairstylist is tending to her locks.

One fan honed right in on the male.

“Why is Sean Penn your stylist,” they wrote.

And the fan may have a point. The stylist doesn’t look a million miles off the 21 Grams actor. His facial features and hair somewhat resemble the Hollywood legend. Given that Sean and Emily operate in different realms of the entertainment industry and don’t appear to associate, the concept of the two together was definitely unexpected.

Elsewhere though, fans brought in other celebrity names from the modeling world.

“Schiffer, Klum, Turlington, Ambrosio, and now Ratajkowski. Love this beauty,” one fan wrote.

This comes as major praise. The fan had taken the time to list some of the modeling world’s icons – clearly, for them, Emily is up there with the greats.

The Sean Penn mention wasn’t the only lookalike comment of the day, though. One fan likened EmRata to Kendall Jenner. The 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been linked to Ratajkowski before on social media.

Celebrity lookalikes are now a huge deal. Ariana Grande has one – Jacky Vasquez comes with a healthy Instagram following and a full-blown career dedicated to being the Sweetener singer’s double. And Selena Gomez’s lookalike has endorsement deals with Sugar Bear Hair vitamins. From Beyonce and Rihanna to Katy Perry and Emma Watson, celebrity faces now come with doppelgängers.

For Emily, though, today’s comparison of her makeup artist to Sean Penn likely comes as a first. The actor does not appear to have any hairstyling moonlighting activities. Sean Penn’s latest headlines have been regarding the Flag Day drama he will be directing with his daughter Dylan Penn.

With or without amusing celebrity lookalikes in the background, EmRata always proves popular on Instagram. Her bathrobe snap had racked up over 115,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Emily has 23.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Emily should follow her account.