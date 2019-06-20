Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Curves And Perfect Tan In Sexy White Bikini

Kelly Gale’s latest bikini snap is driving Instagram wild.

On Thursday, June 20, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a sizzling snap to her feed that captured her doing one of her favorite things — enjoying the heat while flaunting her flawless physique in a minuscule two-piece. The 24-year-old, who has been enjoying some time in her native Sweden this week, was captured by the camera striking a sexy pose while basking in the heat of a large, luxurious sauna while a beautiful lake provided a breathtaking background for the steamy shot.

The model popped her hips out to the side and tugged at the skimpy white bikini bottoms that popped against her deep tan. The number covered only what was necessary, flaunting her insane curves and long, toned legs. Two drawstrings tied together in the middle of its thick waistband, which sat very high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs. The top half of the bikini provided an equally-as-risque display. Kelly spilled out of the triangle-style garment that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and put an insane amount of cleavage completely on display.

Around her wrists were two black hair ties just in case the Swedish bombshell felt like tying up her long brunette hair. In the photo, she wore her tresses down in loose, natural waves that still appeared a bit damp, likely from a dip in the refreshing water behind her. Though her face was mostly hidden in the shadows, her striking features and beauty still radiated through.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty were quick to show some love for the latest skin-baring snap to grace her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Kelly’s new post has already racked up more than 15,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where they showered the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called her “stunning.”

“Wow what a body,” commented a third.

Loading...

Kelly has been sending temperatures soaring on Instagram with a slew of photos from her trip home to Sweden. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe rocked yet another two-piece during an early morning swim on Tuesday. The model put on a seriously busty display in her gorgeous, sunlit selfie as she rocked a tiny green-and-blue polka-dot bikini, sending her fans over the edge.