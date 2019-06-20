‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Rocks Daisy Dukes & Spills Out Of White Bra On ATV Ride: ‘All Gas, No Brakes’

Hannah Palmer is turning heads in her most recent Instagram update.

The Maxim model is known by fans for showing off her body in a number of sexy outfits, including bikinis and other NSFW ensembles. The blonde bombshell frequently keeps her social media followers in the loop by posting a number of photos, and, with each and every one, the stunner gets a ton of traffic. In the most recent image shared with her fans, Palmer sends temperatures soaring.

In the sexy shot, the model sits on an ATV, while striking an incredibly sexy pose. The blonde bombshell is sat in the driver’s seat, showing off her gorgeous body to fans in a NSFW outfit. While striking a pose, Palmer runs one hand through her long locks and places the other on her leg. She leaves little to the imagination in the sultry shot — showing off her beautiful figure in a pair of incredibly short daisy dukes and a white bra that she spills out of.

Hannah’s toned abs and legs are the focal point of the image, and she completes the hot look with a pair of white sneakers and a silver wristwatch. It should come as no surprise that the image has garnered a lot of attention from the model’s nearly 1 million followers, with over 34,000 likes in addition to over 270 comments.

Many fans took to the post to comment on the vehicle Hannah is sitting in, while countless others gushed over her gorgeous figure. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping image and commented with emoji rather than words.

“Wow. You look amazing,” one Instagram user wrote, along with a few flame emoji.

“Is there any picture that you don’t look hot [sic],” another fan asked.

“Hottest one on the gram by far,” one more user wrote.

As fans know, Palmer is most well-known for posting plenty of bikini photos for her loyal followers. Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that Hannah posed in a sexy bikini and earned a ton of attention from fans. In the NSFW shot, Palmer can be seen kneeling in the sand, while sticking out her derriere toward the camera. The Maxim model leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a tiny, blue thong bikini that ties at the sides, showing off plenty of leg and booty. Hannah looks over her shoulder and strikes a pose in the shot, wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight.

Like her most recent post, that one also earned the bombshell plenty of attention, with over 680 comments.