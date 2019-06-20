‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Tugs At Leopard-Print Bikini Bottoms In Sultry New Photo

Olivia Brower is heating up Instagram with her most recent bikini post, and her fans can’t get enough of it. On Thursday, the 24-year-old Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a racy new photo in which she gets playful with her bikini bottoms.

In the snapshot in question, the California model is standing in front of a series of palm trees as she rocks a leopard-print two-piece bikini that consists of a low-cut top with thin straps that go over Brower’s shoulders. The neckline plunges deep into her chest to put her voluptuous curves on full display for the shot. Brower teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that tie at the sides and sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her wide, full hips while leaving her toned abs exposed. As indicated by the tag and caption she included with her post, the photo is part of a campaign for Garage Clothing.

Brower is tugging at both sides of her string bottom for the photo as she looks straight at the camera, which is positioned below eye level, meaning that she has to look down at it slightly. She completed her facial expression with lips parted in a seductive way.

Brower is wearing her dirty blonde hair swept to the side and down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model appears to be wearing little, neutral-colored makeup for the photo shoot, embracing a more natural look.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Brower shared with her 290,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,200 likes and over 55 comments within just about an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and gush over her cuteness.

“Incredible beauty,” one user noted, trailing the comment with a series of heart with arrow emojis.

“Stop being so irresistible pls,” another one chimed in.

As Fox News noted, Brower jetted off to the Bahamas earlier this year to shoot her spread for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit as part of the magazine’s official rookies for 2019. In an interview, Brower opened up about coming to a place of acceptance when it comes to her body, something that many women and girls struggle to do.

“I think now I’ve grown enough where I can look in the mirror and am able to say, ‘I am healthy and beautiful for me,'” she said.