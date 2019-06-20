Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Michelle Stafford Teases Phyllis Bombshell

Michelle Stafford has teased a few The Young and the Restless spoilers concerning her character, Phyllis, and upcoming events in Genoa City.

Stafford’s scenes as Phyllis have been airing for nearly a week now, with Stafford having returned to the role after a six-year absence. She replaced actress Gina Tognoni, who played Phyllis for five years. During her time away from the number one rated CBS Daytime drama, Stafford portrayed Nina Cassadine on ABC’s General Hospital.

Currently, in Genoa City, Summer (Hunter King) is worried about her mother. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped Phyllis to trade her for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), whom Adam (Mark Grossman) had abducted. Things went wrong, and Phyllis escaped, fleeing to Las Vegas to look into Adam’s recent past there. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) also knows what happened to Phyllis, but he’s not telling Summer.

Stafford recently discussed returning to the show as Phyllis with Extra. She also teased some of Phyllis’s upcoming storylines, which apparently involves something huge.

“Phyllis is really controlling her life again, and possibly the town. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

There’s a strong possibility that Adam will put Phyllis in charge at Dark Horse. Since the Abbotts fired Phyllis as CEO of Jabot, she’s floundered and struggled to gain traction with anything to help move her life in a positive direction. She helped Adam hack into the Dark Horse computers, which is how Adam knew to buy Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) debt, allowing him to take over his brother’s company.

The actress also discussed being a single mom to her 9-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. She said, “That’s work. This is fun.” The “fun” she referenced meant coming back to work at Y&R.

Stafford also revealed that she felt instantly at home because things haven’t changed much at the show since her absence. She marveled that none of her co-stars had aged much, joking that she hopes to drink the same water they’ve been having.

As for how she prepared for her return, Stafford said, “Some would think it would be really easy, but I knew it would be difficult because I’d been playing another role that was so opposite of Phyllis. Honestly, I spent a really long time reading and researching everything that had happened to the character; watching every show I could, while I was away.”

It will be interesting to see the direction Stafford takes Phyllis, and how Phyllis bounces back after hitting rock bottom.