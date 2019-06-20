Watch Netherlands Vs. Canada Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

Both the Netherlands and Canada have already punched their tickets to the knockout stages of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, but both teams will look to maintain their unbeaten streaks as they face off in their final Group E match, as reported by CBS Sports. With the top spot in the group up for grabs, both teams will be looking to make a statement as they meet for the second consecutive time in the group stages of the World Cup.

The Netherlands is coming off a good performance against a solid Cameroon, with two goals from Vivianne Miedema enough to make the defense against the defensively solid Cameroonian side. While they were held to only four shots on goal, the Netherlands managed to convert three of them while holding 58 percent possession throughout. Young star Dominique Bloodworth also made her mark for the national team, scoring her first goal in international play.

Currently ranked eighth in the world by FIFA, the Netherlands will be looking to improve on its last World Cup performance where they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Japan. While they also have a victory over a top-20 team in New Zealand during the group stages, winning against fifth-ranked Canada would send notice to the rest of the world that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Elsa / Getty Images

However, Canada shares the same red-hot form and ambition as the Netherlands, and they will be looking to make a similar statement as they hope to bury the disappointment of their quarterfinal elimination during the 2015 World Cup on home soil. The Canadian women have confirmed that they have the finest defense in the world, having allowed only a single shot on goal over their two World Cup matches while having not allowed a goal since an international friendly against Nigeria in April. Dating back to the 2015 edition of the World Cup, Canada has gone 256 minutes since allowing a goal in the tournament.

In 12 matchups between the two teams, Canada has yet to lose. The Canadian team has recorded nine wins and three draws, with their last matchup resulting in a 2-1 victory in a 2016 international friendly. Janine Beckie and Christine Sinclair were the goalscorers in that match, and Sinclair will be looking to score her first goal of the tournament as she chases Abby Wambach’s international record for goals scored. She currently sits at 180, four behind Wambach.

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)