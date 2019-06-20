‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Sizzles, 42, In Revealing Green Bikini

After having two kids, Dorit Kemsley is proving that her body is still flawless.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star never shies away from showing off her incredible figure to fans in a number of chic and sexy outfits but she’s also proving that she can rock a bikini like the best of them in her latest Instagram post. In the short video that was shared for her 714,000-plus followers Kemsley appears at Las Ventanas al Paraiso — a resort in Mexico.

In the short clip, the mother of two stands with her kiddos as they get sprayed with sunscreen in a machine that looks very similar to that of a tanning machine. The 42-year-old shows off her amazing figure in a tiny green string bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination while Dorit nearly spills out of the low-cut, triangle top.

As she spins around, fans are treated to a view of her toned and tanned derriere as well as her rock hard abs and it’s hard to believe that the blonde bombshell has given birth to two kiddos. The reality star appears to be makeup-free in the video, covering her face with a large pair of black sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Kemsley wears her long, blonde locks down and un-styled and her two kids, Jagger and Phoenix also make an appearance in the video.

Since the video went live on her account, it’s garnered a ton of attention from fans with over 9,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Dorit know that they love her hit show while countless others commented on her insanely toned body. Even co-star Lisa Rinna took to the post to leave a commented.

“BODY!,” Rinna wrote along with a pink heart emoji.

“You are extremely fit. I noticed how amazingly toned you were this season,” another Instagram user wrote. “The muscle you have developed is amazing. Hot housewife for reals!!!!”

“Dorit! You have an amazing body!! You should be proud!,” another gushed.

As fans know, Dorit is the owner of the swimwear line Beverly Beach and is a fashion designer. She recently opened up in an interview with Bella NYC, where she shared that she would love to expand into more lines at some point down the road.

“I’m in the process of revitalizing my business; it’s something I am extremely excited about,” she dished. “I’m starting with my swimwear line and down the road I’d like to explore an adult line and even a line for kids. My children, Jagger and Phoenix, inspire me every day, so creating a line for young ones is something I’d love to try my hand at.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday evenings on Bravo.