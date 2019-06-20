Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Checkered Bikini For New Vacation Photo

In her Instagram is to be believed, Elsa Hosk is having a great time during her vacation in Saint Tropez, snippets of which she has been sharing with her legion of friends. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling black-and-white snapshot in which she is rocking a sophisticated bikini that shows off the model’s envy-inducing figure.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old stunner is standing by a pool while wearing a black and white checkered two-piece swimsuit that consists of a straight-cut top with white straps that go over her shoulders, helping accentuate Hosk’s busty physique. She teamed her top with a pair of high-rise bottoms that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving her incredibly toned abs and upper stomach fully exposed. The bottoms’ high sides come up slightly above her hips, giving the model legs for days. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is rocking is by Tropic of C, the swimwear brand designed and directed by Hosk’s fellow model and Angel Candice Swanepoel.

Tropic of C took to its own Instagram page to share a couple of shots of Hosk in this piece, including hashtags that indicate the smart knit two piece is called La Plage.

Hosk completed her sunny day look with a pair of sophisticated shades by CHIMI, as per the tag. Hosk is standing just outside of the pool with one leg slightly in front of the other in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. Her blonde hair is slicked back and wet, suggesting she had been swimming before posing for the shot.

The post, which Hosk shared with her 5.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 54,000 likes and over 160 comments within just about an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Swedish model took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks and share their admiration for her.

“I need your workout routine!!” one user wrote, trailing the message with a heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

While Hosk is happy and healthy as can be today, that wasn’t always the case. As Elle Australia pointed out, Hosk recently opened up about her struggle with alcoholism in her late teens during a Q&A with fans in which she stated that she hasn’t had a drink in 10 years.

“Being sober for me didn’t mean that my life came to an end (which I thought at the time) it was the beginning of a real, beautiful, big, happy successful life. Quite the opposite of what I thought!” she said.