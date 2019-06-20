Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Mock Tabloid Report Claiming They Split With Hilarious Video

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis posted a hilarious video in response to tabloid rumors that they were splitting up.

Kutcher, 41, shared a video on Instagram showing the couple’s reaction to hearing the news that they were heading for divorce.

The actor, with a serious tone, asked his wife what was going on.

“It’s over between us,” Kunis, 35, told him as she held up her phone showing a screenshot of a cover of an In Touch Weekly magazine that featured a photo of the couple with the headline “It’s Over!”

“It’s over between us? Oh my god, what are we going to do?” Kutcher asked, with a concerned look on his face.

“I felt suffocated,” Kunis said, apparently reading the magazine’s cover.

“You felt suffocated by me?” Kutcher asks, shocked.

“I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?” he added.

“Also, I took the kids,” Kunis declared, causing Kutcher to react surprised that he would not get the kids.

“And you had a very dark secret exposed,” Kunis added.

Kutcher asked what the dark secret was, adding that it must have been “really dark.”

Kunis replied that she didn’t know.

In the photo’s comments, Kutcher told In Touch Weekly to have fun selling magazines, adding that perhaps next week the couple would make headlines for some other ridiculous reason.

Fans and other celebrities chimed in on the video, applauding the couple for slamming tabloids that spread false news.

Demi Lovato called the video amazing, and Dax Shephard replied saying he was going to make “take a run” on Kunis. Rumer Willis also chimed in, posting facepalm emojis with the hashtag “fakenews.” Other fans jokingly suggested that perhaps Kutcher’s dark secret may have been his mustache.

While the couple likes to keep their private lives private, they look more in love than ever. In April, Kutcher updated his Instagram account with a cute photo of the couple looking happy and nowhere near headed for divorce.

Kutcher and Kunis are looking forward to their fourth wedding anniversary in July. The couple is parents to two kids, Wyatt and Dmitri.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Kunis said she tried to avoid reading tabloid headlines, but sometimes she just couldn’t avoid it if she was in the grocery store magazine aisle.

Kunis said that sometimes family members get confused when they read some of the headlines, and it can be an issue. She explained that once when she was pregnant, a headline claimed that she had an emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital, which caused her family a lot of stress.