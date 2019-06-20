Kim Petras Drops Mellow, Mid-Tempo Track, ‘Another One’

Last week, Kim Petras excited fans with the announcement of her latest project, Clarity, per The Inquisitr.

“Kim Petras has announced the release of ‘Clarity’ – her newest music collection – out on 27 June, featuring all the singles from her second era,” the “I Don’t Want It At All” hitmaker’s press release stated.

To tease fans, Petras dropped her latest track, “Another One,” on June 20. The mellow, mid-tempo ballad hears Petras open up emotionally in the song. Genius has shared the lyrics to the heartfelt number.

“I don’t wanna know if you’re dancin’ with another one

You’re leavin’ with another one

You’re dancin’ on another one

I don’t wanna know if you’re kissin’ on another one

You’re fallin’ for another one

You’re lovin’ with another one”

Petras shared a lyric video for the track on her official YouTube page, which sees her wearing a fluffy garment. The hypnotizing clip was watched over 18,000 times, after just eight hours of being uploaded.

“The ‘Clarity’ collection encapsulates 12 original songs including the critically-lauded singles which have amassed over 11.5 million streams and dominated Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple’s Best of The Week global playlists,” her press release continued to boast.

Alongside “Another One,” the project will include the previously released tracks, “Blow It All,” “Sweet Spot,” “Got My Number,” “Do Me,” “All I Do Is Cry,” “Clarity” and “Broken.”

The full Clarity track-listing:

“Clarity” “Icy” “Got My Number” “Sweet Spot” “Personal Hell” “Broken” “All I Do is Cry” “Do Me” “Meet The Parents” “Another One” “Blow It All” “Shinin”

Kim is currently in the middle of her sold-out U.S. “Broken” tour. According to her Instagram, the North American leg is set to finish on June 27 in San Francisco, California. She will then embark on the European leg in August, which starts at Leeds Festival in the U.K. The tour will continue throughout Europe, in countries such as France, Germany and the Netherlands.

So far, Petras has released two EPs under her current label, BunHead — Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. and Turn Off the Light, Vol. 2. She has collaborated with a number of established acts throughout her career, including Sophie, Cheat Codes and Charli XCX.

Her singles “I Don’t Want It All” and “Heart To Break” were both hits in the U.S. Dance Club chart, while “Feeling of Feeling” with Cheat Codes and “1, 2, 3 Dayz Up,” featuring Sophie, made it into the top 40 of the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart.

On Spotify, Kim currently has over 2.5 million monthly listeners.

On Instagram, Kim has over 261,000 followers, and on Twitter she has over 94,000 followers.