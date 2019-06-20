Is Erika Jayne Still Friends With Kyle Richards And Teddi Mellencamp After Their Drunk Drama On ‘RHOBH’?

Where do the ladies stand after their dramatic trip?

Erika Jayne accused Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp of bullying her during their cast trip to France on Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But where do they stand today?

According to a June 19 report from Hollywood Life, things have “blown over” between the women after weeks of onscreen tension and they are now in a “much better place.”

“The ladies had an open, honest conversation and hashed things out because they all really do care about each other and it was important to them to repair their friendship,” an insider explained.

During the latest episode of the show, Jayne and the ladies were enjoying a cast trip to France when the women began to feel that Jayne wasn’t enjoying the time they were spending together. Although Jayne denied being as miserable as they were suggesting she was, the ladies were still convinced that she was annoyed by their presence and ultimately, during a late-night outing, she stormed off after slamming them for being bullies.

“Erika’s feelings were genuinely hurt after thinking that she was being attacked and Kyle’s comments about her bad mood, but a lot of time has passed since the episode aired and the ladies are closer now than ever,” the source added.

Jayne appeared to be on the outside of the group during her trip to France. But when it comes to the moments that followed, she seems to have gotten reacquainted with the ladies as they continued to film new episodes without longtime star Lisa Vanderpump.

Years after Jayne slammed Vanderpump for being a “sniper from the side” shortly after joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a story to Radar Online in which their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, was slammed for abandoning a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Because the story included details that the cast believed only Vanderpump and her team would know, Vanderpump was blamed for the negative story and many of her co-stars turned against her.

Following the allegations, Vanderpump denied the suggestions of her co-stars and even took a lie detector test regarding her supposed involvement with the story. Although she did pass the test, the other women weren’t convinced that she wasn’t involved and they remain estranged from her.

To see more of Jayne, Richards, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.