‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, June 21: Zoe & Xander’s Choice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 21 promise that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Katrina Bowden) have reached a crossroad. The couple has fought hard for their relationship, but it appears as if their different values may lead them on very different paths. Will their relationship survive if one of them chooses to tell the truth?

Zoe had been lying to Xander for months. She did not tell him that her father had swapped a stillborn baby with Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) child at birth. Instead, she and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) debated their next step until Xander heard them arguing a few weeks ago. Xander was stunned that his girlfriend was capable of keeping such a big secret. He exploded at Flo and Zoe and rushed to tell Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth. However, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) stopped his big reveal.

When the designer learned that Beth was still alive, he threatened all of them with their jobs. He did not want anybody to ever find out that Hope’s daughter was Phoebe. Xander refused to cower, and this led to Thomas threatening that he would personally make sure that Zoe would go to jail. At the time, Xander backed down for the sake of Zoe.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Xander pushes Zoe to do the right thing for everyone involved and tell Hope the truth about what happened on Catalina Island. pic.twitter.com/vyBOSHKle1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 17, 2019

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Xander has not changed his mind. Now that Emma also knows that Beth is alive, he does not see why they should still keep it a secret. In fact, he may feel that Zoe and Flo should approach Hope and Liam before Emma shows up and tells them. He figures that they may have a shot at staying out of jail if they can tell the former couple first. If Emma tells Hope and Liam before Flo and Zoe have a chance, they may go to the authorities without giving them a chance to explain themselves.

It appears as if Xander and Zoe are on opposing sides. Although it seems as if Zoe is acting callously, she is actually just putting her father first. She doesn’t want her father to pay the price of his crimes. However, Xander wants to see a family reunited by the daughter they thought had died. Xander and Zoe’s relationship will be put under considerable strain. They will need to choose if they are going to come clean, or they may be choosing to condemn their own relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.