Country Star Granger Smith Opens Up About Son’s Tragic Drowning Death, Says To Never Take A Moment For Granted

Just two weeks after losing his 3-year-old son in a fatal accident, country singer Granger Smith is breaking his silence.

As fans of the 39-year-old know, Granger and his wife, Amber Smith, made headlines after their young son, River, died in what they called a “tragic accident.” Shortly after that, it was revealed that River had tragically drowned in the family’s pool in Texas. After an initial post letting fans know that the 3-year-old had died, Smith had remained relatively silent on social media — until now. Last night, the country star took to his Instagram page once again to update fans on how he and his family are doing.

Along with a solo shot of River, who is smiling and looking directly into the camera, Smith penned a lengthy caption. To start his post, he told fans that he and his family have been on “quite the journey” over the past few weeks and he’s been dark on social media, even though he knows he has a responsibility to share things since he is a public figure. Granger tells fans that while he could choose to “snuff” his responsibility as a public figure, he is instead choosing to keep fans in the loop on his current journey.

“The finality and mortality brought on by death makes life feel fragile,” he wrote. “It can weaken, terrify and separate those close to it. But it can also awaken us. It can remind us never to take a moment with those we love for granted.”

Smith goes on to share with fans that the tragedy has united his family “stronger” and “closer” than ever and over the past few weeks, they have done everything from cry to smile. While he’s held his family tight in his arms, the singer shares that he has also found strength in God so that his wife and his children are able to rely on him.

“I’ve guarded my heart and my mind during weak moments and graciously accepted all of the encouragement and empathy from so many. I have realized that I will not slave over a search for answers, but instead for meaning.”

Now, Granger is focusing on God’s will and the fact that he had only planned for little River to be on earth with them for 1,116 days. During his time, Smith says his son lived life to the fullest and was so loved by his mother, sister, and brother, as well as many others.

Loading...

“Amber and I want you to hear it from us and not just read it, so we made this little video for you to watch,” he continued. “Thank you for all the love, prayers and support. We feel it!”

The post received a ton of attention for the country star and his family with over 133,000 likes, in addition to 4,000-plus comments. As mentioned in the caption of the photo, Smith also directed fans to a YouTube link, where there is a 27-minute long video titled “Finding Light In Our Darkest Time.” The video pays tribute to River and Granger, and his wife Amber also thanks fans for the outpouring of support during such a difficult time.

Thoughts go out to the Smith family during this difficult time.