‘DWTS’ Star Peta Murgatroyd Teases If She & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Will Return For Season 28

Will Maksim and Peta ever return to 'DWTS'?

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd has opened up about a potential return to DWTS Season 28 for her and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The Australian pro, who appeared on the popular ABC dancing show intermittently between Season 13 and Season 25, shared some good and bad news about a possible return for herself and Maks earlier this week.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Peta revealed that she’s not contracted with the show for another season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she and her man won’t be back for more.

When asked about returning to the show, having not appeared in the ballroom since 2017, Murgatroyd said, “I’m actually not contracted with them right now.” She then added a coy “maybe” about the possibility of both her and Chmerkovskiy returning for another season.

However, while there’s still the chance for the dancing couple to show off their skills on DWTS once again, it sounds like Peta’s got enough on her plate as it is.

“I’ve been auditioning every couple of days,” she said, alluding to her hopes of taking on more acting roles, adding that she’d love to land herself a role as a superhero in a comic flick.

“That’s my thing. That would just be a dream,” Peta said, adding that she doesn’t have much interest in showing off her acting chops in a romantic comedy.

But not only is Chmerkovskiy’s wife keeping busy with her acting aspirations, she’s also a very busy mom to the couple’s two-year-old son, Shai.

“The amount of love that you have for your child, that just amazes me every day,” the dancer said, while speaking about her family life. “If I’ve had a bad day, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

Murgatroyd hasn’t appeared on Dancing with the Stars in almost two years, last being partnered with former 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey on Season 25. Nick’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, danced with Maksim for the ultimate couples throwdown.

However, the star did admit earlier this year that she’d most definitely be open to a return, if the opportunity came up.

“I would love to be back. I miss everybody and, you know, although it is hard work… it is the toughest job of all time, but I don’t know what it’s gonna take to get me back,” she told Entertainment Tonight during an interview in March.

“I mean, I wanna come back, so… if it’s up to me, yes, probably,” Peta said at the time, before joking, “If they will have me back!”

Peta and Maks have also been very open about wanting to expand their family in the not-too-distant future, and could soon be giving little Shai a sibling.

Peta told ET that she and her husband “definitely” want to have another baby “soon,” which means their life at home as parents could be about to get even busier.