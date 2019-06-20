Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Flies Into Murderous Rage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 21, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will feel threatened. The designer is so close to achieving his goal of making Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) his own. Now that the secret is about to be exposed, he may do whatever he feels is necessary to make sure that it never gets out.

Thomas has it all planned out. He has succeeded in ending Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. Liam has already moved in with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) which suits Thomas perfectly. B&B viewers know that he brainwashed Hope into believing that Liam belongs with Steffy and the girls. With Liam out of the way, Hope is now single and available to be with him. He wants Hope to be his wife and a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Everything was going according to his plan until he found out that Hope’s baby was still alive. He threatened Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and swore them to secrecy. He could not afford to lose his shot at a life with Hope, even if it meant that she would never know that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually her daughter.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope is taken aback when Thomas admits a secret that he’s been keeping from her. pic.twitter.com/3yh2WA2Fx9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 19, 2019

Things will become even more complicated now that Emma (Nia Sioux) has learned that Beth is alive, per The Inquisitr. The Forrester Creations intern overheard Xander and Zoe’s conversation. She immediately wanted to know the truth about Beth. Xander confirmed that the baby is alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows a confrontation between Emma and Thomas. Of course, Thomas thinks that he can also threaten Emma, but she won’t play nice. She’s not afraid of losing her job — after all, her uncle Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is an attorney. She just wants the truth to come out so that Hope and Liam can be reunited with Beth.

Thomas will become irate and grab Emma by the shoulders. Highlight Hollywood reports that he will spin out of control in this scene. It appears as if he is trying to intimidate her into submitting to his orders. Emma, who was the lead dancer in the Hope For The Future extravaganza, will refuse to obey. Emma may very well be the person to rush to tell Hope the truth. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that someone will die before the truth is revealed. Will Emma pay with her life when she tries to do the right thing?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.