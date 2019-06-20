Lisa Rinna Mortifies Daughter Delilah Belle With Hilarious Description Of Her Sex Life With Harry Hamlin

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star compares her sex life to a Brad Pitt movie and her daughter is grossed out.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin does not want to hear one word about her parents’ sex life. The 21-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actor Harry Hamlin posted a disgusted response when Rinna answered a not-so-sexy question posed by comedian and TV writer Whitney Cummings on Instagram, People reports.

Earlier this week, Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls, Whitney) posted an Instagram question that asked her 734,000 followers to describe their sex life with a movie title. Several celebrities chimed in, including actress Melissa Joan Hart who wrote “Drive Me Crazy,” and Rumer Willis, who referenced her mom Demi Moore’s 1996 movie Striptease. Beth Stern cleverly responded with, “Howard’s End.”

But Lisa Rinna got cheeky by referencing a 1999 Brad Pitt-Edward Norton cult favorite movie in her response. Rinna wrote “Fight Club” when asked to describe her sex life with husband Harry Hamlin, and her adult daughter fired back with fighting words.

Although Rinna’s response got dozens of likes on the social media site, Delilah Belle Hamlin clapped back with a disapproving retort to her famous mom’s joke about sex with the Mad Men star.

“Ew mom,” Delilah Belle wrote, in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs.

While Delilah Belle Hamlin gives a thumbs down to her mom’s sex talk, the 21-year-old model does appreciate Lisa Rinna’s career advice. Last month, Delilah told Hollywood Life that her famous parents have been in the entertainment industry long enough to give her sound advice on how to make it in the business. Delilah said it was her parents who helped guide her when she started her career as a model, singer, and designer.

“My parents have given me the best advice. My mom always taught me to be nice to everyone which has helped me thus far!” Hamlin told Hollywood Life.

Indeed, it sounds like while Delilah Belle may not approve of her parents’ “Fight Club” sex life, she does try to “kill ’em with kindness.”

Of course, Delilah Belle Hamlin actually got off easy with her mom’s two-word sex description. Over the weekend, fellow celebrity kid Lola Consuelos actually got an eyeful of her parents’ intimate moment when she walked in on them having sex—on her birthday, no less.

The 18-year-old daughter of actors Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa reportedly opened up her parents’ bedroom door in the middle of their lovemaking session, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. A shocked Lola told her parents they ruined her life and that she can no longer see in color.