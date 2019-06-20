Drake Allegedly Paid Off British Instagram Model In Effort To Settle Rape Claims

Drake has reportedly paid a hefty sum of money to a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017, despite the fact that no official charges were brought against him.

According to The Daily Mail, the Canadian rapper paid out $350,000 to British model Laquana Morris (also known as Layla Lace), who claimed he forced her to perform a sexual act on him during his Boy Meets World tour in Manchester. The two have been embroiled in a legal battle since June 2017, when Morris filed a police report, and they ended up settling in November last year.

However, Morris now claims that her New York attorney, Alexander Cabereiras, worked with Drake’s lawyer “against her best interests,” and she filed an official complaint against him with the New York Attorney Grievance Committee. In the complaint, details of the alleged event involving Drake were made public, including her claim that he “forced me to perform oral on him.”

“It wasn’t your ordinary oral, it was more so a fetish,” the court documents read, with her then going on to describe how he told her to spit into a cup so he could “measure it.” As per The Mirror, Drake (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) has always maintained that their meeting at the Manchester hotel room following his show in February 2017 was consensual, and British police decided not to charge him due to a lack of evidence.

Morris hired Cabereiras in January 2018, and following a legal battle that lasted for months, the two parties decided to settle. In addition, the “God’s Plan” artist then went on to sue her, stating she attempted to extort him by claiming she was pregnant with his child, and later, after refusing to undertake a paternity test, claiming he raped her.

Drake Settled For $350,000 With Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Layla Lace https://t.co/zaafppOBF6 pic.twitter.com/8jEKnfVBRt — My Craft (@ThisIsMyCraft) June 19, 2019

Loading...

The British model was reportedly unhappy with how the statement released when they settled portrayed her, and decided to go after her former attorney. However, she may be bringing legal troubles on herself, as reported by The Blast, with sources revealing that Morris was legally prohibited to repeat the allegations of sexual assault against the 32-year-old. Now that details of the alleged incident were brought to light, she is reportedly in breach of the agreement they previously reached.

The insiders also suggested that Morris may now have to pay back the initial $125,000 she received from the settlement, and is likely to have to pay damages to the rapper.