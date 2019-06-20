‘One Piece’ Episode 890 Spoilers: Cat Viper Recruiting Marco The Phoenix To Join Straw Hat Pirates Alliance

Will Marco the Phoenix help Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido?

The latest episode of One Piece featured the start of the Reverie – the meeting of the 50 leaders from different kingdoms that is held every four years. Several controversial and sensitive topics are expected to be discussed during the gathering, with King Nefertari Cobra of the Alabasta Kingdom and King Riku of Dressrosa expected to push for the abolition of the Seven Warlord System.

One Piece Episode 889 also introduced the most powerful person in the World Government, Im-sama. Upon seeing Im-sama, the Five Elders immediately kneeled and asked him if he had already decided which “light” he wanted to be removed next from history. After seeing Im-sama tear up the pictures of Monkey D. Luffy, Emperor Blackbeard and Princess Shirahoshi, most One Piece fans are eager to know who will be the new target of the Five Elders.

Unfortunately, fans may not get an answer in the upcoming episode of One Piece. As shown in the preview, One Piece Episode 890, which is titled “Marco! The Keeper of Whitebeard’s Last Memento!”, will be featuring the meeting between Cat Viper and Marco the Phoenix, the right-hand man of the late Emperor Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate.

“Cat Viper and his clan meet Marco at Whitebeard’s homeland. Will Marco stand up again?”

Before they parted ways at Zou, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance was divided into four groups. Luffy and some his crew headed to the Whole Cake Island to take Vinsmoke Sanji back, while Roronoa Zoro and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates went directly to the Land of Wano to make preparations for their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. While Dog Storm chose to stay with Kozuki Momonosuke at Zou, Cat Viper led a mission to look for Marco the Phoenix and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates.

In One Piece Episode 890, Cat Viper succeeded in finding Marco the Phoenix at Whitebeard’s home village. After suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Emperor Marshal D. Teach and the Blackbeard Pirates, Marco the Phoenix decided to go on a hiatus from being a pirate and, as of now, he’s serving as a doctor at Sphinx.

Upon seeing each other, Cat Viper will immediately tell Marco the Phoenix the real reason why he decided to see him. Marco the Phoenix would surely want to help Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. However, Marco the Phoenix can’t leave Sphinx, since there are reports circulating that Edward Weevil is attacking villages linked to Whitebeard in search of a fortune that does not exist.