Kylie Jenner Reportedly Thinks Jordyn Woods’ Photo With Ray J Was ‘Distasteful’

They may have been best friends once upon a time, but Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods don’t face much of a chance of rekindling their relationship at this point.

In fact, it seems like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t too happy about her ex-bff’s life choices at the moment, particularly the moment when Jordyn publicly hung out with Kim Kardashian’s former flame, Ray J, as reported by Hollywood Life. Longtime fans of the family will remember that Ray was Kim’s boyfriend when their sex tape went viral online years ago, but they aren’t exactly the closest of friends these days.

And just recently, Jordyn went to the set of the VH1 game show Hip Hop Squares to tape an episode, where she met Ray J — and the two even took pictures together, which her mother Elizabeth Woods shared on her Instagram alongside the caption, “So much fun filming @hiphopsquares! Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods. everyone was so kind and loving.” However, according to a source, Kylie thought it was inconsiderate of Jordyn to pose alongside Ray, considering his turbulent relationship with the Kar-Jenner clan, of which the 21-year-old was clearly aware of.

“Kylie isn’t even sure Jordyn realized why this picture may have been distasteful at a time like this,” the insider said.

Still, regardless of the Kylie Cosmetics’ founder’s opinion about the Ray J photo, it seems like it is not the reason why she doesn’t want to be friends with Jordyn again.

“It’s extremely doubtful that Kylie would ever be open to reconciling her friendship with Jordyn, but it has nothing to do with her latest picture with Kim’s ex, Ray J. at this point, Kylie feels like too much has happened and she could never fully trust or confide in Jordyn ever again,” the source revealed.

Loading...

In addition, the mother-of-one is loyal to her sister Khloe, who had to go through a difficult period in her life all under the public eye, following the cheating scandal involving her baby father and ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn. When news emerged that the two of them had been spotted kissing at a house party, Kylie was forced to chose between sticking up for her sister or remaining friends with Jordyn — whom she eventually kicked out of her guest house.

“Kylie would also never want Khloe to feel like she betrayed her because family always comes first for Kylie,” the insider added.