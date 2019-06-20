‘Big Brother’ Spoilers: Season 21 Takes Houseguests To The Great Outdoors With Summer Camp Theme

The first competition of the summer will have the houseguests hunting for 'Camp B.B.'

Big Brother will unplug for Season 21. The long-running CBS reality show will reportedly go with an outdoorsy summer camp theme for its 21st season, according to a report by The Cheat Sheet.

An article in the new issue of TV Guide posted by a Big Brother fan reveals that Big Brother Season 21 will be a “great outdoors” theme. The article shows a sketch of the first competition of the season, titled “Camp B.B.”

In the challenge, the reality show’s 16 contestants will make their way through a dark forest with no flashlights to find the Big Brother “camp.” Based on the sneak peek photo in the article, it appears the houseguests will endure a series of obstacles as they make their way to Camp B.B., while decoy camps—like the honey-laden Camp Bee Bee or the disco-themed Camp Bee Gees—could fake them out.

“This challenge has one of the things we love to do in Big Brother, which is to put our houseguests in complete darkness and play a game,” Big Brother executive producer Rich Meehan says in the TV Guide piece.

Another superfan took to Twitter to note that the keys given to the Big Brother 21 houseguests when they learned they made it on to the show were wooden, which would also go with the summer camp theme.

In addition, the Twitter spoiler page BB21 Updates posted a photo of a sign that says, “Welcome back to summer camp” with a greeting from longtime Big Brother producers Meehan and Allison Grodner.

I actually get the hard copy of @TVGuideMagazine still and they have a small piece on #BB21. Says the season is great outdoors themed. First comp will be set in dark where they must find way through back yard through a Forrest to “camp B.B.” will be false camps they get stuck. pic.twitter.com/26toGbzUXw — Bryan Wayne (@mrhappybw) June 18, 2019

The outdoorsy Big Brother camp theme is the complete opposite of last summer’s technology theme which featured a “hacker” and game-changing apps.

While the outdoor camp theme hasn’t officially been announced by CBS, a new promo for the reality show features the recently announced contestants with pool floaties and beach balls as they get ready for some outdoor fun. Big Brother host Julie Chen’s promo posters for the new season have also featured her posing outdoors.

Don't get in their way… the cast of #BB21 came to play! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/rDbCoKRV4N — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 19, 2019

The Big Brother Season 21 cast features 16 newcomers: Tommy Bracco, Analyse Talavera, Kathyrn Dunn, Christie Murphy, Cliff Hogg III, Kemi Faknul, David Alexander, Jack Matthews, Jessica Milagros, Nick Maccarone, Holly Allen, Nicole Anthony, Ovi Kabir, Isabella Wang, Jackson Michie, and Sam Smith.

But eagle-eyed fans, including Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina, have already noticed similarities in the hometowns the players hail from, and many Big Brother fans think a duos twist is in play.

Reading cast bios and I notice half the cast is from the NY area.BB6 half the cast was from Miami. Secret partner twist back? ????#BigBrother — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) June 19, 2019

Ok so it seems we might have “Duos” this season. Here is what we know- -Christie dated Tommy’s Aunt -Holly has liked posts on Kathryn’s IG, likely met on the pageant circle -Ovi and Jackson has been at the same school, at the same time, in the same program.#BB21 Continued… — Crystal- BB Fan ????️‍???? (@brother21_big) June 19, 2019

Big Brother 21 premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.