‘Big Brother’ Spoilers: Season 21 Takes Houseguests To The Great Outdoors With Summer Camp Theme

The first competition of the summer will have the houseguests hunting for 'Camp B.B.'

Big Brother 21 contestant Jackson Michie
Sonja Flemming / CBS
TV

The first competition of the summer will have the houseguests hunting for 'Camp B.B.'

Big Brother will unplug for Season 21. The long-running CBS reality show will reportedly go with an outdoorsy summer camp theme for its 21st season, according to a report by The Cheat Sheet.

An article in the new issue of TV Guide posted by a Big Brother fan reveals that Big Brother Season 21 will be a “great outdoors” theme. The article shows a sketch of the first competition of the season, titled “Camp B.B.”

In the challenge, the reality show’s 16 contestants will make their way through a dark forest with no flashlights to find the Big Brother “camp.” Based on the sneak peek photo in the article, it appears the houseguests will endure a series of obstacles as they make their way to Camp B.B., while decoy camps—like the honey-laden Camp Bee Bee or the disco-themed Camp Bee Gees—could fake them out.

“This challenge has one of the things we love to do in Big Brother, which is to put our houseguests in complete darkness and play a game,” Big Brother executive producer Rich Meehan says in the TV Guide piece.

Another superfan took to Twitter to note that the keys given to the Big Brother 21 houseguests when they learned they made it on to the show were wooden, which would also go with the summer camp theme.

In addition, the Twitter spoiler page BB21 Updates posted a photo of a sign that says, “Welcome back to summer camp” with a greeting from longtime Big Brother producers Meehan and Allison Grodner.

The outdoorsy Big Brother camp theme is the complete opposite of last summer’s technology theme which featured a “hacker” and game-changing apps.

While the outdoor camp theme hasn’t officially been announced by CBS, a new promo for the reality show features the recently announced contestants with pool floaties and beach balls as they get ready for some outdoor fun. Big Brother host Julie Chen’s promo posters for the new season have also featured her posing outdoors.

Loading...

The Big Brother Season 21 cast features 16 newcomers: Tommy Bracco, Analyse Talavera, Kathyrn Dunn, Christie Murphy, Cliff Hogg III, Kemi Faknul, David Alexander, Jack Matthews, Jessica Milagros, Nick Maccarone, Holly Allen, Nicole Anthony, Ovi Kabir, Isabella Wang, Jackson Michie, and Sam Smith.

But eagle-eyed fans, including Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina, have already noticed similarities in the hometowns the players hail from, and many Big Brother fans think a duos twist is in play.

Big Brother 21 premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.