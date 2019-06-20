Karrueche Tran Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Bikini Top & Jeans

Karrueche's flashing the skin in a string bikini top.

Karrueche Tran is proving that a bikini isn’t just for the beach. The stunning model and Claws actress showed off some serious skin this week as she rocked a black string bikini top while walking the streets, pairing her skimpy black look with some double denim as she strut her stuff on the sidewalk.

The star shared a video to her Instagram account on June 19 which showed her treating the streets like a runway in her unique fashion look. Tran showed some serious skin on her top half by throwing on the pretty skimpy bikini top and proudly revealed all her hard work in the gym as she sashayed with her torso on full display.

Karrueche did opt to go a little more covered on her bottom half, though. The actress paired her string bikini top with a pair of grey denim jeans with a repeated floral design and a matching denim jacket, as well as rocking a pair of nude heels on her feet and several chains around her neck.

She kept her hair tied back and away from her face as she posed for the camera.

Fans were clearly loving Tran’s pretty unique street bikini look, as several flocked to the comments section to share praise for the actress for her body confidence.

“The most gorgeous ever,” one Instagram user with an emoji with hearts for eyes and a fire emoji as a second called the star “straight fire.”

The new video comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Karrueche hit the headlines amid claims her former boyfriend Chris Brown had left several not so nice comments on her current boyfriend Victor Cruz’s Instagram account in which he urged his ex to “upgrade” him.

“No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager,” he wrote in part.

However, as reported by E! News, Chris denied having left any comments on Victor’s Instagram account.

“People going out they way. Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama!” he hit back via Instagram Stories. “Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf.”

Loading...

“The lengths people go through to be a fake a** b***h! Does amuse me!” the singer then continued.

As for Karrueche, she doesn’t seem to be letting all the recent drama with her ex get to her.

As The Inquisitr shared, the star’s been flaunting her fabulous life on social media over the past few months, with one recent photo showing off her amazing body in an animal print bikini as she enjoyed a sunny vacation with her man.