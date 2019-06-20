Nicole Scherzinger, 40, Stuns In A Plunging Black Bikini In New Vacation Photos

Nicole's sizzling in new bikini snaps.

Nicole Scherzinger is proudly showing off her flawless beach body in a plunging black bikini. Taking to her Instagram account this week, the former Pussycat Dolls singer flashed a little skin as she took in the stunning sights of Capri, Italy, while soaking up the sun in the stunning European city.

Nicole posted three new photos of herself for her 3.8 million followers on the social media site to enjoy on June 19. The uploads featured her rocking a black crop-top style bikini top with a long, flowy grey skirt as she posed for the camera and took in the view from up high on her balcony.

The jaw dropping new photos showed the singer and talent show judge looking out over the city with the blue ocean in the background. She struck several poses which revealed her flat and toned middle to the world while keeping her eyes and head covered from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses on her eyes and a striped sunhat on her head.

Nicole accessorized her fun black bikini look with a long gold chain wrapped around her neck and could also been seen stretching out both of her arms while getting pretty close to the edge of her Italian balcony.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier in the day, the former The X Factor judge was showing off a different bikini look and showing off even more of her enviable figure.

Shortly before taking in the sights of Capri from up high, Scherzinger was a little closer to the ground for her European getaway as she shared snaps of herself rocking a light pink bikini while walking up some steps to what appeared to be a villa.

She kept things uber-glamorous once again, this time sporting a different pair of sunglasses and another large sunhat.

But this is far from the first time Nicole has given her millions of fans a good look at her toned bikini body.

Just last month, The Inquisitr reported that Scherzinger was showing some skin once again while channelling her inner-Baywatch in a red swimsuit with some serious cut-outs which gave a pretty good look at her enviable figure.

“I do a 30- to 45- minute jog twice a week and a lot of circuit training in the gym,” Nicole previously told Glamour of how she gets and stays in the amazing shape she’s been revealing on social media. “I alternate from a few minutes of cardio to sets of 12 on each exercise. I like one leg dead lift squats and bed-overs using 10 pound weights.”

The star also admitted that she’s actually not a big fan of diets, either.

“I don’t really believe in diets. I love food… If I deprive myself, I’m going to want it more,” Scherzinger said. “I snack on yogurt, raw cashews and cherry tomatoes.”