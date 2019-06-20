Giuliana Rancic, 44, Sizzles In A White Swimsuit In New Photo

Giuliana's showing some skin in a one-shoulder swimsuit.

Giuliana Rancic is showing some skin in a new swimsuit snap. The E! News correspondent, who returned to the entertainment news show last year after a three-year hiatus, shared a new photo with her Instagram followers on June 19 showing her lounging on what appeared to be a luxury yacht in a one-shoulder swimsuit.

Rancic posted the stunning new snap with her 2.7 million followers on the social media site as she enjoyed some time on the water, revealing her toned body in the fun white one-piece bathing suit with a lemon pattern.

The star showed off a coy smile as she flashed a little skin in her light swimwear look, bending her right leg and also putting her hand on her ponytail. She also rocked a pair of dark shades on her head.

In the caption of the flawless swimwear snap, the 44-year-old revealed that the lemon print design was actually a piece from her own collection from Summersalt and was inspired by Capri, Italy. Giuliana was actually born in Naples, Italy, and moved to the U.S. at 7-years-old.

The journalist also revealed that the print is available in a two-piece bikini as well as a swimsuit, while Summersalt gave fans a better look at the swimwear look on it’s own Instagram account and revealed that the look is actually a limited edition.

There’s no doubting that the mom to 6-year-old Duke was looking seriously gorgeous as she showed off some skin and modelled the one-piece on a boat. She’s revealed in the past that health and fitness is a big part of her life.

“What motivates me more than anything is knowing that how I take care of my body today will determine how I feel tomorrow morning,” Rancic told Shape in a 2011 interview, adding that, for her, staying active is more about how she makes her feel than how it makes her look.

“It isn’t about being skinny,” the correspondent – who married husband Bill Rancic in 2007 – continued to the outlet. “It’s about feeling good. When I am in shape, I can conquer anything.”

“The other three days I have a BTN workout-better than nothing,” Giuliana said, revealing that the other days may consist of 45 to 60 minutes on a treadmill and some weight training.

Giuliana added, “I’ll walk on the treadmill for 30 minutes while I am reading and then do 20 minutes of weights.”

Rancic’s swimsuit snap comes after she suffered a pretty awkward moment on the set of the entertainment new show last year.

As The Inquisitr reported, 6-year-old Duke made a surprise appearance on set after crashing a news segment his mom was doing with her co-host Jason Kennedy.