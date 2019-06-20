Olivia Culpo Stuns In Revealing Minidress In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo has spent some well-deserved off-time with her family recently, but it was time for her to get back to work.

The former Miss Universe posted a new photo on Instagram on Wednesday, which showed her looking fashionable as ever while attending an event in Chicago, Illinois. As a representative of the brand Vital Proteins, Olivia showed up to the function in a sexy green mini-dress, which allowed her to parade her super long and tanned pins around.

The stylish number featured a snakeskin pattern and golden details, as well as a halter neck and long sleeves, which were a good idea considering the weather was quite rainy and cold in the city, as her fans could see from her Instagram stories.

The dress also featured an asymmetrical skirt, showing off some major skin, as well as a cinched waist, which further accentuated her incredible hourglass figure. The Sports Illustrated babe completed the ensemble with some classic heeled sandals, and she wore her signature brunette bob in a super sleek style with a center part — a look that she later regretted, as she posted a video on her Insta stories in which she’s seen trying to cover up from the rain with an umbrella so it doesn’t mess up her perfect hairdo.

Olivia also shared a few more snaps and clips with her over four million follower, and even asked for food recommendations in Chicago, as she was most likely hungry after a full day of traveling that also included a stop in New York City.

The 27-year-old has had an incredibly busy couple of weeks, as she attended the wedding of her brother Pete in her hometown of Rhode Island, where she spent some time with her family, and received the major news that she landed the title of Maxim’s “World’s Sexiest Woman.” She shared some of the shots from her cover story with her social media followers, alongside a heartfelt “thank you” message, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I’ve always looked at the Maxim Hot 100 with admiration. There have been so many smart and successful women featured who have inspired me and my career in countless ways which makes this cover so meaningful to me. It still doesn’t feel real! Thank you so much @maximmag for the opportunity and to all of the people who worked on this with me,” she captioned a shot of the magazine’s Hot 100 issue cover.