‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 8 Reveals Grisha’s Past And Eren’s Relationship With Beast Titan

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 8 started with the flashback of Grisha Yeager’s childhood. Grisha grew up in highly-civilized nation called Marley. However, Grisha, his family, and the Eldians weren’t treated fairly in Marley because of the sins committed by their ancestors. Despite being warned by their mother, Grisha and Faye decided to go outside the wall to see where the airships are landing.

The siblings succeeded to reach the location, but they were caught by two guards. One of the guards, Eren Kruger, who later revealed himself as “Owl,” gave Grisha two options for their punishment. Grisha chose “beating” since he didn’t want his parents to find out that they went outside the wall without permits. Eren hit Grisha as hard as he could and when he’s done, he let him stay a little longer to see the airship.

On his way home, a piece of bad news was waiting for Grisha. The guard who took Faye informed her parents that the little girl was found dead near the river. The guard told them that it was just an accident, but Grisha knew that Faye has been killed. The latest episode of Attack on Titan showed that Grisha’s parents were loyal to the Marley Government. They told Grisha that they couldn’t do anything about their current situation and begged him not to let them suffer the same fate as Faye.

After his sister’s death, Grisha grew up following his parent’s orders. However, everything changed when he met a man named Grice, a member of the Eldian Restorationists who’re opposing the Marley Government. Though Grice, Grisha found out what really happened to his sister Faye. Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 8 revealed that the guard who took Faye let the dogs of his sons bite the little girl until she died.

ATTACK ON TITAN Takes Over IMDb's TOP-RATED EPISODES Rankinghttps://t.co/WrPvIWpHyf pic.twitter.com/dQ1CWirEfw — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) June 19, 2019

Loading...

Grisha also learned the truth about the Eldians. Compared to what his parents told him, Grisha discovered that their ancestors were not really evils. They used the Titan powers to help humanity prosper and develop the entire continent. Since then, Grisha became devoted to the Eldian Restorationists. During one of their meetings, Grisha met his wife, Dina Fritz, the last descendant of the royal blood who remained on the continent.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 8 revealed the relationship between Grisha, Eren, and the Beast Titan. Grisha and Dina had a son named Zeke, who currently holds the power of the Beast Titan. Grisha tried to use Zeke to help them accomplish their main goal. Unfortunately, in the end, his son betrayed him and told their plan to the Marley Government. This led to the captivity of all the members of the Eldian Restorationists.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 8 featured the fate of Grisha, Dina, and the Eldian Restorationists after being caught by the Marley Government. Most of them were turned into a mindless Titan using a special injection. The guard who killed Faye was about to let Grisha fight a Titan. Luckily, Eren Kruger came in to save him and kill the guard. Eren then told Grisha that he’s the “Owl.” Eren transformed into a Titan, killed all the soldiers in the location, and destroyed their ships.