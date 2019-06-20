‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, June 19: Xander Tells Emma That Beth Is Alive

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, June 19 states that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were at the cliff house. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had brought Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) to Flo who became tearful. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thought that Flo was emotional because it was the first time that she had seen her since the adoption. She thanked her for bringing the little girl into their lives. Steffy said that she could see the Logan resemblance in Phoebe. Flo agreed and said that “Phoebe is definitely a Logan.”

After Flo and Wyatt left, Liam and Steffy agreed that Flo would always be a part of Phoebe’s life. Steffy mentioned that she enjoyed having Liam back at the cliff house even though she knew that he was still torn about Hope. Liam said that he did not trust Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He wished that Hope would also see through Thomas’ actions and see that she could not trust him.

At Forrester Creations, Hope asked Thomas to open up to her since she could see something was bothering him. However, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) entered the room before he could unload. Xander wanted to know if Hope was okay, per She Knows Soaps. He also wanted to know if Hope had seen Phoebe in the recent past. Before she could answer, Thomas opined that it was none of Xander’s business. Hope decided to change out of the dress.

Flo and Steffy agree, for different reasons, that baby Phoebe is "definitely a Logan." WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XWATTuEe7E #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5apL6CtFO4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 19, 2019

While they were alone, Thomas threatened them. He said that his dream would come true and Xander would regret fighting him on this. Xander was disgusted with how Thomas was manipulating Hope. Zoe felt that Thomas was looking at the big picture and felt that it was in everyone’s best interests not to tell.

After Hope changed, she rejoined Thomas. He told her his intentions – he wants to be a family. Hope told him that she was not ready. Thomas felt that Hope should let go of the past. He said that Hope still could find happiness and that he would be good to her, per Soap Central.

Zoe and Xander argued about telling Hope the truth about Beth. Xander raged about Zoe’s father who let Hope believe that Beth was dead. Emma, who was daydreaming behind the clothing rack, suddenly appeared. She said that they could not be serious. Xander confirmed that Hope’s daughter, Beth, was alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.