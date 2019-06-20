Jennifer Lopez Works Her Booty After Suffering Facial Injury

Jennifer Lopez was spotted hitting the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday just hours before she hit the stage for a performance in Colorado.

According to The Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez donned some sexy workout gear to the gym, sporting a pair of skin-tight white leggings with pink and purple print on them and a pink hooded crop top, which flaunted her out-of-this-world abs.

She later traded in the crop top for a sexy white sports bra as she broke a sweat by exercising her arms and booty in the gym, which she showcased via her Instagram story.

JLo had her long, brown hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head, and wore white polish on her nails, as well as her huge diamond engagement ring from boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The singer added some white sneakers, and a pair of oversized sunglasses, which were likely used to cover up her injured eye.

Earlier this week, Lopez took to social media to share a photo of herself lying in bed with her lean legs on full display. In the snapshot, Jennifer has an ice pack wrapped around her head and covering her eye.

The singer didn’t reveal exactly what had happened, but she did joke about living a glamorous lifestyle.

As previously reported by People Magazine, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have started discussing plans for their upcoming wedding although nothing is set in stone.

Sources tell the outlet that the pair “are not doing a huge wedding” and will likely go for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

The insider claims that JLo’s twins, Max and Emme, as well as A-Rod’s girls, Natasha and Ella, will play a big part in the couple’s special day, which they yet to set a date for.

“They are talking about the wedding, but nothing is finalized,” the insider confirmed of the pair, who got engaged back in March after dating for over two years.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited. Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.” said the source.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez’s work out routines, family, relationship with Alex Rodriguez, and behind the scenes of her current tour by following the singer on social media.