Sofia Richie Unzips Skin-Tight Bodysuit To Flaunt Cleavage In NYC

Sofia Richie hit the streets of New York City on Wednesday, and she showed off her famous curves in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was spotted strolling the streets of NYC this week as she went on a shopping trip to Bloomingdales in Manhattan.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, was seen sporting a skin-tight black bodysuit as she turned heads in The Big Apple.

Richie donned a short-sleeved, one-piece romper. The black spandex ensemble had a zipper up the front, which Sofia left unzipped in order to show off her bare chest and ample cleavage.

Richie had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back. She sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a nude lip.

Sofia also donned a shimmering glow, dark oversized sunglasses, a diamond bracelet, and white sneakers to complete her look.

Richie also carried a black leather bag with silver zippers over her shoulder and was also seen toting a shopping back as she spent time on the east coast.

The model seemed to be in the city alone, as she was sans her boyfriend, Scott Disick, on the trip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for about two years, and the young model is allegedly hoping to take things to the next level in the relationship very soon.

Sources previously revealed that Richie is getting tired of waiting for Disick to pop the question.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, Richie allegedly believes that Disick’s close relationship with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, could be one of the reasons why he has yet to propose.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life by following the model on her social media accounts.