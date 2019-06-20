Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Tight Denim Top In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian had her curves on full display this week as she headed out with her mother, Kris Jenner, and some of the women from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi on Wednesday as she worked on a project with her mom, Kris Jenner, and RHOBH stars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star slayed in an all-denim look as she strolled the streets of Los Angeles. Khloe rocked a pair of skin-tight jeans, which showed off her hourglass figure, as well as a strapless top that put her ample cleavage front and center.

Khloe had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the occasion.

Kardashian’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush. She also added a bronzed glow, dark berry lips, and a shimmering highlighter to finish her face.

The single mom completed her look by sporting a pair of baby blue heels, light pink nail polish on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist, and multiple gold chains around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently made headlines when she posted a sweet and supportive comment on the Instagram account of her former husband, Lamar Odom.

After Odom posted a message about his new memoir, Darkness to Light, becoming a New York Times bestseller, Kardashian couldn’t help but offer a message of encouragement to her ex-husband.

“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” Kardashian commented on the Odom’s Instagram post.

The message came just days after Lamar had admitted that he would love a second chance with Khloe and that he wakes up everyday hoping that one day they’ll get back together.

“I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with,” Lamar told People Magazine, adding that he hid his infidelity and cocaine addiction from Khloe for a long time.

In the book, Odom opens up about the highs and lows of his marriage to Kardashian.

“For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I’ve ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually. At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her,” Lamar writes in the book.

