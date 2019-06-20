Courteney Cox Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body For 55th Birthday

Courteney Cox certainly knew how to ring in her 55th birthday — by treating herself to a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While on the beach, the brunette beauty rocked a black halter bikini, as shown in pictures available on PopSugar.

Courteney first found fame playing neurotically lovable chef Monica Geller on the hit television show Friends. The NBC smash — which ran for ten years — was also where she met her famous bestie, co-star Jennifer Aniston, who also played her best friend on-screen, Rachel Green.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, was in Mexico with friends to celebrate the occasion. BFF Jennifer Aniston was naturally present, in addition to actresses Mary McCormack and Kristin Hahn, and Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka.

On Wednesday, the group decided to hit the beach for some fun in the sun, though Aniston remained back at the hotel, preferring to relax by the pool. For the occasion, the “Cougar Town” actress donned a classic black bikini with a halter tie-back top. Her bottoms featured a slight tie at the side. Otherwise, Cox wore no jewelry or makeup, letting her killer body capture most of the attention. Her hair, meanwhile, was pulled back into a simple low bun.

55 is looking REAL good! https://t.co/HTkXAKbsLF — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) June 19, 2019

Courteney might have gotten inspiration for the birthday location after spending time there for Aniston’s 50th birthday celebrations. Occurring back in February, the trip made headlines after the plane carrying Jennifer and Courteney south was forced to make an emergency landing due to issues with the landing gear.

The pair also recently had dinner with their former colleague Lisa Kudrow, proving that Friends wasn’t just the title of the show. Kudrow played eccentric musician Phoebe Buffay in the series. As reported by The Inquisitr, Cox posted a picture to her 2.5 million followers on Instagram to mark the occasion.

The sweet snap shows the three friends huddled together, with birthday girl Courteney in the middle. Cox added in a caption that she felt “lucky” to celebrate her birthday with two girls she loves “so much.”

Loading...

The picture almost earned a whopping 2 million likes, in addition to over 69,000 comments. The picture comes after Aniston had teased a possible Friends reunion while on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Though the Murder Mystery actress had previously been negative about a reboot, she explained that she has since changed her mind, per USA Today.

“Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So, I don’t know, I thought I’d try ‘yes’ and see what happened,” she said.