‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Mishael Morgan Back For Real?

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors hint that Mishael Morgan may be back as more than just Hilary’s ghost.

For weeks now, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has appeared to Devon (Bryton James) as a ghost especially when he shares big moments with his girlfriend Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Morgan also appeared as herself in a tribute episode to Kristoff St. John and his character Neil. The actress left Y&R last year when she was expecting her little girl, and Hilary died tragically in a car wreck caused by Lily’s (Christel Khalil) distracted driving.

Since Morgan’s departure, fans have desperately wanted her back. Her departure from the show was one among several during former head writer Mal Young’s last year at Y&R. Since Josh Griffith took over as head writer and Anthony Morina joined him as executive producer, many people who left last year have returned. Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Newman), and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchel) are among those who are back on the canvas. The Inquisitr also reported that Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) hinted on her new Instagram account that Eileen Davidson might be back as Ashley Abbott on a more permanent basis.

Last year when Morgan announced her departure on Instagram, she gave her reason as “There were many factors that lead to this decision, but ultimately, five years just felt right to me.”

Since Neil’s funeral, Hilary has appeared to Devon multiple times as a ghost, but TV Source Magazine is reporting that the show hired Morgan back as something more than a spirit. While the only confirmation they received was one about Hilary appearing in ghostly form, they believe that there’s more going on with Morgan than Hilary’s ghost.

There are a few possibilities for Morgan’s return. For instance, she could come back as Hilary’s twin. Evil or good, it would make for an interesting situation. The show did that already when Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up after Cassie’s death. Morgan could also portray a character who just happens to look identical to Hilary, which would be weird but possible. Another explanation, though, is that Hilary somehow faked her own death for some reason. Sure, Lily spent a year (give or take) in prison over it, but that might have been part of Hilary’s grand scheme since she and Lily made no bones about disliking each other. However she returns, and many viewers will be thrilled to see more of Morgan in the coming months.