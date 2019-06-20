Rihanna Rocks A Sexy Fenty Frock That Shows Off Her Booty, Boobs And Box Braids

Rihanna is in charge!

The 31-year-old hot shot’s first Fenty pop-up shop in the United States bowed today in New York City to plenty of fanfare. And no wonder. After all, the So-Ho based boutique — which will stay open until June 30 — is in very good hands as the temporary store takes over the first two floors of The Webster, an upscale retail enterprise that operates a number of boutiques aimed at the needs and wants of fashionable women, men and children.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian superstar showed up for the pop-up’s launch yesterday while rocking a very revealing hot pink number that showed off all of her amazing assets. The brightly colored mini was body-hugging, with RiRi’s booty on full display.

The top of the frock dipped down to offer steep curves while including a rather large open side panel that revealed one of Rihanna’s tattoos written in Arabic and showing an image that resembled Nefertiti.

Like the Egyptian queen, RiRi reigned over her gala celebration for her fresh signature label by modeling one particular piece from the collection. The aforementioned pink mini featured spaghetti straps, peek-a-boo cutouts, and thigh-exposing ruching to create a ripple-like effect that flattered her voluptuous figure.

The superstar wore matching lipstick for the occasion and paired the shocking pink dress with shocking pink stilettos. She was also dripping with exotic earrings made of precious stones that came in various colors.

So who is the perfect Fenty customer?

On the Fenty website, the copy that introduces the brand makes its focus clear.

“Women are forces of this earth. We are multifaceted, complex, vulnerable yet bulletproof, and FENTY speaks to all of our intricacies. Some days I want to be submissive, many days I’m completely in charge and most days I feel like being both….so it was imperative that we created a line versatile enough to embrace and celebrate us in that way.”

Meanwhile, RiRi took the mickey out of passersby as she filmed them using the giant mirror outside her new pop-up shop for primping purposes. As seen above, these New York City pedestrians had caught the new CEO’s attention in a funny way and she was sure to remember those moments by capturing them with her camera.

After the party, Rihanna headed to Cipriani Downtown for dinner, still wearing the Fenty hot pink dress that seemed to shout “look at me.” No worries, RiRi. As always, you are being noticed in a very big way.