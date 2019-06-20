NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Trade Kris Dunn, Otto Porter Jr & Draft Pick For Jrue Holiday, Per ‘Pippen Ain’t Easy’

Will Jrue Holiday be a good fit for the Bulls?

After finishing the 2018-19 NBA season with one of the worst records in the league, the Chicago Bulls are reportedly planning to make some major upgrades on their roster this summer. One of the areas that the Bulls are eyeing to improve is their point guard position. When they acquired Kris Dunn from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2017, the Bulls thought that he could be their point guard of the future.

Unfortunately, Kris Dunn’s first two seasons in Chicago has been filled with inconsistencies, which made the Bulls decide to find a better point guard in the 2019 NBA offseason. According to Andrew Miller of Fansided’s Pippen Ain’t Easy, one of the potential trade targets for the Bulls is Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the proposed trade deal, the Bulls will be sending a trade package including Kris Dunn, Otto Porter Jr., and a future second-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Jrue Holiday. The deal works on ESPN‘s Trade Machine.

“If the Pelicans want to continue acquiring assets and pieces to build around Zion, they should look no further than adding more draft picks and the former Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter Jr. It’s almost like Porter Jr. is good at everything that Zion needs to refine in his game at the moment. The Pelicans could find themselves in a very nice situation if Porter Jr. can help space the floor and defend next to the ultra-potent and promising Zion.”

Jrue Holiday will undeniably be an incredible addition to the Bulls, giving them an All-Star caliber point guard and a very reliable scoring option who could form an explosive backcourt duo with Zach Lavine in Chicago. In the 67 games he played last season, the 29-year-old floor general averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.6 steals on 47.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, in exchange for Jrue Holiday, the Pelicans will be receiving two young and promising players in Otto Porter Jr. and Kris Dunn, along with a future draft pick that could help them speed up the rebuilding process in the post-Anthony Davis era. However, after acquiring Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, it remains a big question mark if the Pelicans will still consider trading Holiday for Porter Jr. and Dunn.

Also, despite losing Anthony Davis, the Pelicans haven’t shown any sign that they are planning to trade Jrue Holiday and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Instead of taking a different route, the Pelicans are looking to add quality players who could help them remain competitive in the deep Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season.