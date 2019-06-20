Jordyn Woods Appears In Ray J’s Ad After Being Seen Together

Jordyn Woods and Ray J aren’t letting their past drama with the Kardashians and Jenners stop them from making money together.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Woods and Ray were seen together while taping an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. The two were seen cozied up, which lead to speculations about the two. Apparently, the meeting between the two was strictly business and had nothing to do with the famous family, per HotNewHipHop.

Ray J posted on his Instagram page that Woods was a part of his ad for his new Raycon E50 earbuds. The outlet claims that the Love & Hip Hop star’s manager David Weintraub offered Woods’ mom and manager $30,000 for Woods to appear in more ads for his products. In addition to Woods, other celebrity sightings include Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, and Melissa Etheridge. In the promotional video, the celebs are trying on the earbuds and showing them to the camera. The video, which Ray shared on Wednesday, received more than 10,000 views from the “One Wish” singer’s 1.9 million followers at the time of writing.

Woods and Ray reportedly only met recently, despite both having relationships with members of the E! reality show clan. Many fans will recall that Ray J has been out of the Kardashian/Jenner circle since the early 2000s. The singer and Kim were involved in a sex tape in 2007 and reportedly haven’t kept in contact.

Jordyn Woods and Ray J hung out and it was like ghosts of Kardashians past https://t.co/TTHoIivmIC — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) June 18, 2019

Woods’ drama is a little more recent, as the Secndnture CEO was in the middle of a cheating scandal between Khloe and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Since the scandal broke in February, Woods reportedly hasn’t kept in contact with the family and moved out of her then-best friend Kylie Jenner’s home after the two reportedly got into a fight over the drama. Woods is reportedly ready to move on from the drama and focus on her upcoming projects.

“Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward,” Woods said.

The promotional video comes shortly after more clips from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale begins to surface. The two-part season finale is set to show exactly what happened between Thompson, Woods, and Khloe. Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier spoke to Woods on Tuesday and the model shared her thoughts about seeing the scandal on the small screen.

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth,” she said. “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.”